Red Dragon Cartel Live

Jake E Lee's performance surpassed the last three times I've seen him in concert. He was so much clearer and full of energy and enthusiasm. Jake E Lee is and always will be at the top of any guitar players list and personally, he is one of my favorites and I'm glad he's still plugging away and delivering his own brand of classic metal.

Band Members:

Jake E. Lee-Guitars

Darren James Smith-Vocals

Anthony Esposito-Bass

Phil Varone-Drums

Learn more about the band here

More of Jake Warkel's photos: