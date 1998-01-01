News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

.
School was in session as Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band graced the State Farm Center at the Illinois college campus in Champaign, Ill a few days before classes were due to start but, the former Beatle was certainly set on giving a lesson in music that would span generations.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

As Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band kicked the evening off with Carl Perkins' "Matchbox" and "It Don't Come Easy" the crowd was chomping at the bit for a Beatles classic and Starr didn't disappoint as he went into "What Goes On." The legendary drummer was smiling from ear to ear as he worked the stage flashing his famous 'Peace' signs with his fingers to onlookers. This is the 30th anniversary of his first All Starr Band tour and his current lineup features guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto), keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Santana, Journey), drummer Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth), bassist Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), guitarist Colin Hay (Men at Work), and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto). Gregg Rolie's spotlight featured songs made famous during his time with 'Santana' including the classics "Evil Ways" which also featured Ringo doing the drumming, "Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen" and "Oye Como Va." The crowd went down a journey that started back in the late 70's as Lukather played 'Toto' hits "Rosanna," "Africa," and "Hold The Line." Hamish Stuart brought a few songs from his time with 'Average White Band' to the table led by "Pick Up The Pieces," "Cut The Cake," and "Work To Do." Colin Hay of 'Men At Work' delighted with their hits "Down Under," "Overkill," and raised the question to concertgoers "Who Can It Be Now?"

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

There was no doubt that the Illinois crowd was witnessing some of the finest musicians to ever grace a stage, with one of the most iconic figures in the past century as their ring leader. The chemistry between all members was spectacular with energy and enthusiasm, as if they were trying to impress an audience for the first time. While hits were abound by every member's respective back catalog, the crowd was eager with anticipation to hear Beatles classics and Ringo obliged with "Don't Pass Me By," "I Wanna Be Your Man," but the crowd was delighted when Mr. Starr asked Lukather to 'play any song, any song at all…' and he ripped into the Beatles famous intro for "Day Tripper" and while the crowd was exploding with excitement, Ringo grabbed Lukather's fretboard and said ' We're not doing that one!" Without missing a beat, they both went into the crowd favorite "Yellow Submarine." The sing along was just what the crowd needed. Of course rounding out the evening, "With A Little Help From My Friends" was certainly as fresh today as it was the day it came out, making it more monumental was how everyone paid homage to another member of The Beatles, John Lennon, as they closed the evening out with a snippet of "Give Peace A Chance." This was definitely a show that won't be forgotten anytime soon and had the audience looking forward to the next time they can see these living legends again. While Illinois' Champaign may have a different spelling, Ringo and His All Starrs were certainly the toast of the town.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

See more of Rob's photos here

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'- Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'- Pink Floyd- more

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album- AC/DC- more

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album- Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival- Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By Kruise Fest- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

Oasis Mark Definitely Maybe Anniversary With 'Fade Away' Lyric Video

Singled Out: Black Star Riders' Ain't The End Of The World

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit

Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies

Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors

Disturbed Release 'Inside The Fire' 360 Video

Killswitch Engage Celebrate Chart Success Of 'Atonement'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.