Eric Jerardi - Occupied

Holding seven songs, the latest release from singer and guitarist Jerardi lands somewhere between an album and an EP. While brief, the listen here is very solid. Jerardi works with producer David Z (Prince, Etta James), the vaunted Muscle Shoals horns and other Shoals personalities like bassist David Hood. Jerardi's songs (he wrote six of seven here) and his emotive voice epitomize the modern Muscle Shoals sound, and cuts like "Do Right by Him" and the title cut are sweet Southern soul at its best. Jerardi does offer one cover in the form of Jeff Healey's "Don't take it Personally" which also gives him a chance to reel off some hot guitar licks that would make the late Healey proud. The Horns get lots of play, but they are especially perky and prominent on "Never Let the Old Man In". Longtime fans will love Jerardi's latest and for the uninitiated here's an opportunity to discover something to really treasure.



