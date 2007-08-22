Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi
Sean Chambers - Welcome to My Blues
Mostly a self-penned effort, guitarist and singer Chambers shines on the Stevie Ray Vaughn-recalling title cut, the heavy electric blues of "Black Eyed Susie" and the understated instrumental "Riviera Blue," all of which he co-wrote with keys man John Ginty. Despite the song title, Chambers is in a good mood singing the rollicking "Cry on Me," and he's totally over the moon with his guitar, a boogie beat and reverential lyrics on the self-explanatory "Red Hot Mama." The originals here make for an impressive set but Chambers tosses in a couple covers for good measure; a soulful take on T-Bone Walker's "All Night Long" and the slow-simmering Luther Allison cut "Cherry Red Wine."
Eric Jerardi - Occupied
Holding seven songs, the latest release from singer and guitarist Jerardi lands somewhere between an album and an EP. While brief, the listen here is very solid. Jerardi works with producer David Z (Prince, Etta James), the vaunted Muscle Shoals horns and other Shoals personalities like bassist David Hood. Jerardi's songs (he wrote six of seven here) and his emotive voice epitomize the modern Muscle Shoals sound, and cuts like "Do Right by Him" and the title cut are sweet Southern soul at its best. Jerardi does offer one cover in the form of Jeff Healey's "Don't take it Personally" which also gives him a chance to reel off some hot guitar licks that would make the late Healey proud. The Horns get lots of play, but they are especially perky and prominent on "Never Let the Old Man In". Longtime fans will love Jerardi's latest and for the uninitiated here's an opportunity to discover something to really treasure.
