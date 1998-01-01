News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Crow is going to have a very busy year; she'll be releasing a duets album featuring the likes of Stevie Nicks and Keith Richards and she'll also be appearing as a special guest on this summer's Heart tour. Until then, fans can sate their Sheryl Crow craving with this very nice 2-CD + Blu-ray package that features a set list with songs from throughout her career. Loaded with hits, the film begins with four biggies, "Everyday is a Winding Road," "A Change Would do you Good," "All I Wanna Do" and "My Favorite Mistake" before moving into the first new (at the time in 2017) cut of the evening, the title track from the Be Myself album. Sheryl also gives commentary between some of the songs, ranging from how she feels about playing the vaunted Capitol Theater to who the song "My Favorite Mistake" might be about (she's not telling.) Crow plays bass, acoustic guitar and electric guitar during the show and is often animated, stomping across the stage to the appropriately big rhythm of "Atom Bomb." Most of the songs are played with their original arrangements although there are a few surprise intros, like when the band plays a bit of the Rolling Stones cut "Heartbreaker" as the lead-in to "There Goes the Neighborhood." Sheryl gives tender readings to her version of Cat Stevens' "The First Cut is the Deepest" and her own "Strong Enough," and jokes about the not-quite-hit-power of her first single "Leaving Las Vegas;" "It zoomed up the charts to #58…" The show ends with takes on "If It Makes You Happy" and "Soak Up the Sun" followed by an encore with a cover of the early Allman Brothers hit "Midnight Rider" and a cut from Tuesday Night Music Club, "I Shall Believe."

