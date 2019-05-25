Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

5. Pacing

The band have always had a measured approach and while deeply rooted in the world of metal, they flirted with more popular music and even classic rock, but they have always been invested in the adrenaline rush that their earsplitting riffs provide. This isn't an easy thing to sell to the audience. The band will soon enter its sixth decade and they're playing to a disparate audience. Some pledged allegiance to the band in the seventies and other younger fans have come on board in recent years.

What's most impressive about the band was the inexorable vigor they brought to the stage. The show had no acoustic set, ballads or gentler middle section; instead Judas Priest went for the jugular for all of its 95-minutes. While the show possibly didn't cover every song in their catalog, it's hard to be disappointed as the band made a conscious choice to overhaul the set list for this spring and summer tour.

Judas Priest takes the audience as close to the flame as humanly possible without burning them. If you get a chance to watch Judas Priest you will lay witness to a invigorated band who delivers a not just a tour de force performance but whose musicianship is constantly firing on all cylinders.

6. The Metal God: Rob Halford

The "Metal God" is deserving of his nickname. If you had asked me when Rob Halford returned to Judas Priest in 2004 if he would still be performing as he approached seventy, I would not have believed it and yet he moves with purpose, sings with zealous passion and makes you believe every word. Balancing operatic bombast with intimacy, Halford performs like he's in a stadium. His life struggles aren't something he speaks about, but it's there in the songs, the way he moves and with every anguished howl he's sharing a piece of himself with the audience. Opening the show in a purple cloak, hat and skull cane, he emerged with a purpose to not just entertain but to work through those struggles fist-to-fist with the audience.



Whether it was the material on Firepower or a song from Sad Wings of Destiny, Halford can still pierce your psyche and your ear drums. He's every bit as passionate as any front man in the business. On the Sin After Sin cut "Starbreaker" he channeled his younger menacing self while on "Halls or Valhalla" the opening scream was as primal as any song in their storied catalog. As he prowled the stage, he brimmed with intensity, channeled rage, worked through his anger all the while reaching for salvation. When the final notes of "Living After Midnight" echoed out into the night, the 4,500 fans in the Rosemont Theatre began chanting "Priest, Priest, Priest" as Rob Halford stood there soaking it up and fueling the flames before he promised the crowd to be back again, which can't come soon enough for anyone who has witnessed them recently.

