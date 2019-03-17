St. Patrick's Day Edition

Flogging Molly's 5th Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Every Flogging Molly show is a party, but the Celtic-infused punk rock collective will really be doing it up right during their annual St. Patrick's Day blow-out, taking place March 17 at the Hollywood Palladium. The band will play a show in the evening, along with their special guests Face to Face, but there'll be a pre-show party in the Palladium parking lot to get things started. The pre-party will include live Irish-themed music, games like corn hole and beer pong, and Hometown Buffet will be providing free corned beef sandwiches from noon till 2 p.m. Gourmet food trucks will be selling food from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Del Taco will be handing out food vouchers that you can use if you get the munchies on the way home. Admission to the pre-party, which does not include admission to the Flogging Molly concert, is free but you must RSVP for the event here.

Wilderness Ireland's "Game of Thrones" Themed Tours

As the fervor builds for the mid-April return of beloved TV show "Game of Thrones," so too is the excitement building at the many locations in Ireland where the show has been filmed. Wilderness Ireland offers small group guided tours and they'd love to show you around "Westeros." Some of the places you can see on a GOT-themed tour include Ballintoy Harbour, which on the show serves as Lordsport, and the 400-million-year-old Cushendun Caves, which are portrayed in the show as part of the Stormlands. You can also visit the Wolfswood, and there won't be a wildling in sight; in realty Wolfswood is actually Tollymore Forest Park, a delightful setting at the foothills of the Mourne Mountains. Speaking of the Mourne Mountains, their grassy plains are known as the Dothraki Sea on the show. Wilderness Ireland offers tours all over Ireland and they can fix you up with self-driving tours too. Find more information here.

EF Ultimate Breaks Ireland Tour Comes With a Jar of Irish Air

EF Ultimate Break is an immersive group travel company for person aged 18-29, and right now they have a special promotion on their 2019 and 2020 Grand Tour of Ireland dates. Book your tour on or before St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2019, and they'll send you a free jar of Irish air to tide you over until you take your trip to Ireland. The nine-day Grand Tour of Ireland includes round-trip airfare and airport transfers, seven nights hand-picked accommodations in Dublin, Killarney, County Kerry and Galway, a 24/7 tour director and entrance to the Guinness Storehouse, Blarney Castle and other attractions. Daily breakfast, welcome mixer and farewell dinner are included too. Don't worry if you can't book your tour by March 17; you'll miss out on the cool promotional item but all the same fun in Ireland will still be available to you at a later date. Find more info here .

There's plenty to do in Ireland any time of year. The country's official tourism website is here.

