News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
The Southern Rock Cruise departed Tampa, Florida on Jan. 6 with a course set for Cozumel, but thousands of Southern rock-loving passengers aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl were looking forward to six days of music that would take them far beyond sunny Mexico, and in some cases down Memory Lane. And it all started with a "sail away" show from classic Southern Rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section.

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1

Rodney Justo of Atlanta Rhythm Section

Many of the shows for the Southern Rock Cruise take place on the Pearl's pool deck, a large space with lots of seating and a big area by the stage for standing or dancing. That's where Atlanta Rhythm Section got things started with a set that included "Homesick," "Spooky," and "Doraville," the band's signature tune about their original home town in Georgia. Some members of the audience may have hit up one of the bars for some bubbly during ARS's show, but amusingly the crowd was mostly imbibing free samples of Grandaddy Mimm's Moonshine while the band played another fan favorite, "Champagne Jam."

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1

Doug Phelps of the Kentucky Headhunters

Later in the evening the Kentucky Headhunters played a rowdy show in the ship's Stardust Theater, an amphitheater-style venue with lots of seating, good sight lines and good acoustics. The band ripped through a set that included favorites like "Walk Softly on This Heart of Mine" and the chestnut "The House of the Rising Sun" and they also played "Stumblin'" from their album with Johnnie Johnson, Meet Me in Bluesland. Also playing in the Stardust Theater on sail away day was Blackberry Smoke, who played to a packed house.

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1

Blackberry Smoke

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1

Brother Hawk

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1

Chris Robertson of Black Stone Cherry

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1

Hal Bruce

Besides the concerts at the two main venues, shows took place in more intimate settings all over the ship. One of the most popular places to get up close to an artist was at the Crystal Atrium, a bustling mid-ship spot where the stage can be seen from two levels. Among those playing there on the first two days of the cruise were Kyle Daniel, Hal Bruce, Heather Luttrell & the Possumden, Johnny Neel and Michelle Malone and Drag the River. Malone bemoaned the fact that her favorite electric guitar that she plays slide on somehow did not make it onto the ship, "It's my baby and they can't find my baby!" Playing slide on an acoustic guitar instead, Malone turned in a generous set that the crowd loudly approved of.

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1

Michelle Malone

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1

Preacher Stone

Besides the concerts, Southern Rock Cruise promoters Star Vista Live made sure that cruisers had a lot of other things to do, including joining in poolside fun with Brother Hawk, who hosted a "belly flop" contest, playing beer pong with members of Black Stone Cherry, participating in a Gibson Guitar session with Greg Martin of the Kentucky Headhunters and witnessing a live interview with the Marshall Tucker Band. But the performances were almost non-stop; also playing on the first two days were Preacher Stone, Striking Matches, the Devon Allman Project, the Steel Woods, Jimmy Hall, Jive Mother Mary and the Cowboy Poets.

Coming up in Part 2 of our Southern Rock Cruise coverage: Lynyrd Skynyrd.

For more information on the Southern Rock Cruise go here

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate- Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online- Rival Sons Streaming New Song- more

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance- Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance- Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP- more

Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Join Him On Tour- KISS To Play Rare Club Show To Launch Farewell Tour- Soundgarden Reunion Tops Chris Cornell Tribute Concert- more

Slipknot Begin Recording New Album- Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels- Santana Announces Supernatural Now North American Tour- Keith Richards- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Grants Dying Wish Of Former Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate

Soundgarden's Full Set From Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Goes Online

Rival Sons Streaming Brand New Song

Greta Van Fleet Rock Saturday Night Live Debut

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Steve Hackett Releases 'Beasts In Our Time' Video

Metal Supergroup Imonolith Premiere Debut Song

The Dandy Warhols Release 'Motor City Steel' Video

Impellitteri Give Phantom Of The Opera A Rock Makeover

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

Tarah Who? Take On Heavy Topics with 'Numb Killer'

Singled Out: Valentin Marx's Made Up

Guns N' Roses Top Chart With Classic Song Performance

Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance

Thom Yorke To Streaming Limited Edition EP

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

Best of 2018: Panic! at the Disco Live In Chicago

Tony K's The Best Concert of 2018: Lorde

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.