Two more great titles from the prolific music journalist Martin Popoff; a completely new analysis of the music of the Clash and an updated edition of his previous look at Led Zeppelin. As the book titles indicate, these are in-depth looks at each and every song that appeared on each band's albums along with commentary on non-album B-sides and rarities, which for the Zeppelin book is part of the tome's expansion. Popoff uses his vast knowledge to put each song into context, and to his credit he is able to say a lot in each brief dissection, which in most cases is one or two pages in length. Tons of photos and other graphics adorn the books, and fans of these two highly-influential and beloved bands will get hours and hours of pleasure from each.
