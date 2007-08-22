News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That


by Kevin Wierzbicki

Uh oh! It's those dreaded words that no one wants to hear from a potential lover. And the Darts have some fun being a little catty on the title track of new album I Like You But Not Like That, offering a few reasons why the guy in question is not boy toy material; "If you weren't so creepy/If you were a little taller/I don't get your…hair." The song is a Nuggets-style psychedelic garage rocker and that's where this all-girl band consisting of singer and keyboards player Nicole Laurenne, bassist Christina "Madcap" Nunez, drummer Ricki Styxx and guitarist Meliza Jackson mostly live. The album begins with "Breakup Makeup," a raucous, almost anthemic cut about not dreading a romantic split because it will surely lead to hot makeup sex; maybe that breakup was caused in the first place by the attitude on display in the self-explanatory "My Way." Vulnerability is couched in clever wordplay on "Don't Hold My Hand," where the lyrics Laurenne sings could easily be misunderstood at first listen. She's not portraying a woman who is standoffish; rather she's advising her paramour that a kiss, a mere touch, might send her into an erotic frenzy. The girls head to the beach, sort of, on the surf rocking "Thin Line," tune into an eerie groove for "Phantom," nod to Far East fans with the supercool "Japan" and wrap the effort with the cryptic "Where's the Rain." Beat crazy bad girls with guitars and Farfisa? We like you and we like you like that, head over (spiked) heels.

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That
Rating:

