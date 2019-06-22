News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

.
Rob Grabowski caught The Kings Of Chaos featuring Sebastian Bach, Dee Snider, Lou Gramm, Gilby Clarke, Warren DeMartini, Kenny Aronoff, and James LoMenzo In The Act during show at the RiverEdge Park in Aurora, IL. on Saturday June 22, 2019. Check out Rob's great photos and review of the show!

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

The Kings of Chaos delighted the crowd on the river in Aurora, IL. at the beautiful RiverEdge Park this past Saturday night, featuring a few of the finest musicians from some of the biggest bands of the 80's scene. Hearing Sebastian Bach sing RATT songs was incredible and of course, Dee Snider is second to none with his showmanship and front man antics that really had the crowd engaged for every word. Watching Gilby Clarke trade licks with the legendary Warren DeMartini was pure gold and listening to Kenny Aronoff and James LoMenzo hold down the bottom end, really delivered these songs like no other. The one and only Lou Gramm still knocked out a few of everyone's favorite Foreigner songs with the energy and excitement as if you were hearing them for the first time.

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

The 90 minute set took you down memory lane and with the advent of original bands touring with very few original members and hired guns instead, seeing the masters deliver a montage of the songs that each member made famous was a welcome treat and quite frankly, was more enjoyable than seeing no name musicians touring under a famous band name. Your dollars are well spent seeing an all-star lineup having fun and giving everyone a taste of the songs we love with a little more flair. I highly recommend seeing these Kings of Chaos so much, that while we were watching this a few crowd members said how they would love to see Sebastian Bach sing a full set of RATT songs with DeMartini on guitar. Quite frankly, Sebastian is still so strong vocally that hearing and watching him is pure entertainment. Gilby Clarke knocked one out of the park as he did his version on "Knocking on Heaven's Door", and while I knew he could light up the fretboard, I had no idea he had such a set of pipes. The crowd was definitely pleased with the song selections and enthusiasm and I'm certain would come back for more when this band of rock royalty rolls back through town.

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

Kings Of Chaos Live 2019

See more of Rob's photos here

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours- Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song- Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer- more

Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic- Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement- Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour- more

Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'- Rob Zombie Announces Special 3 From Hell Event- Anselmo Is Hoping For Down Reunion For Nola Anniversary- The Raconteurs- more

Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Steven Tyler- Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

Blink-182's Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song

Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer

ZZ Top Add New Leg To 50th Anniversary North American Tour

Chrissie Hynde Streams Another Song From New Solo Album

Crimson Moon Release 'Godspeed Angel Of Death' Video

Jared & The Mill Unplug For 'Wilderness Call' Video

The Spider Hole Release 'The Leviathan Stomp' Video

Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic

Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement

Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour

Queen Tops Mid-Year US Rock Charts

The Killers Surprise Mike Peters With The Alarm Tribute

Aerosmith's Joe Perry On His Hollywood Vampires Bandmates

Sammy Hagar Previews Tool's Maynard James Keenan Interview

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Tip Of My Tongue'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.