News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie


by Zane Ewton

.
Bless the weird, dark and wonderful Pixies. Thirty years since Surfer Rosa and Doolittle launched a thousand alt-rock ships into the night, a band that has dealt with more than its fair share of drama - self-inflicted or otherwise - returns with an album about death, freaks and fairy tales, black arts and even romance.

It's heavy stuff for sure, but feels filtered through the easygoing breeze of a surf rock band in a spaghetti western.

One of the catchiest songs on the record is about a woman who kills a monster catfish and emerges from the water, dripping blood and wearing the skin of the catfish.

Typical Pixie stuff. Which is to say Beneath the Eyrie is The Pixies returning to much of what makes The Pixies so great, even if the edges are polished considerably more than the Steve Albini days.

It's ridiculous to compare The Pixies today to the band of 1988, if for nothing than 30 years of consistent professional songwriting work and lives lived through the stages of band breakups, reunions, divorces, stints in rehab, solo careers.

Fortunately, the band members, Black Francis, Joey Santiago, Paz Lenchantin and Dave Lovering, seem to be in a good space, and the songs seem the better for it. The Pixies sound comfortable in who they are and the range of interests they bring to the work.

Might be difficult to imagine a band with songs as varied as The Pixies could do something surprising, but a song like "Daniel Boone" feels like if Francis wanted to take a stab at writing a power ballad. Not gonna lie, it would sound great in an arena or a junior high school dance. And that's not a bad thing.

There is not a single stinker on this record, with most tracks likely to fit nicely within the next tour's setlist. First single, "Graveyard Hill" already made the rounds on the recent tour with Weezer in between "Isla de Encanta" and "Caribou," and it works.

Another new song revealed on the recent tour, album closer "Death Horizon" is a beach campfire singalong at the end of the world. It's tough to imagine a band better suited to sing us into the apocalypse.

Click the cover to get your copy

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Offers Positive Cancer Update- Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him- more

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Just Made His Best Album Yet- Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show- Van Halen Box Set- Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies- more

The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home- David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question- The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years- more

KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'- Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross- Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Offers Positive Cancer Update

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him

Joseph Arthur Shares Tribute To Ric Ocasek

Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Like Moths To Flames Stream New Song 'All That You Lost'

The Magpie Salute Stream New Song and Announce Album

Badfinger's Joey Molland Crowdfunding New Album

Otherwise and Blacktop Mojo Announce Fall Tour

Vinnie Moore Announces New Album 'Soul Shifter'

Singled Out: Jay Katana's KissClosed

Ozzy Osbourne Says He Just Made His Best Album Yet

Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show

Van Halen Box Set Coming In November

Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.