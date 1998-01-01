News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

.
One of the nation's favorite roots music festivals has announced the talent and set times for this year's event. The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival will once again bring a superlative group of performers to the festival, set for Stephens Lake Park in Columbia, Missouri Sept. 27-29. Shows will take place on two stages, and the headliners will be John Prine, Maren Morris, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, the Mavericks, Mandolin Orange and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Here's the complete list of performers.

Fri. Sept. 27

Missouri Lottery Stage
4:30 - 5:30 Violet & the Undercurrents
6:00 - 7:00 John Nemeth
7:30 - 8:45 Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
9:15 - 10:45 Maren Morris

Great Southern Bank Stage
5:00 - 5:45 The Lacewings
6:15 - 7:30 Patty Griffin
8:00 - 9:30 John Prine

Sat. Sept. 28

Missouri Lottery Stage
1:00 - 2:00 Kent Burnside & the Flood Brothers
2:30 - 3:30 The National Reserve
4:00 - 5:15 Black Pumas
5:45 - 7:00 The War and Treaty
7:30 - 8:45 Nick Lowe
9:15 - 10:45 Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

Great Southern Bank Stage
12:15 - 1:00 John Henry
1:30 - 2:30 The Mighty Pines
3:00 - 4:00 Doug Kershaw featuring Dave & Deke Combo
4:30 - 5:45 Dave Alvin & Jimmy Dale Gilmore
6:15 - 7:30 Alejandro Escovedo
8:00 - 9:30 The Mavericks

Sun. Sept. 29

Missouri Lottery Stage
12:45 - 1:45 The Burney Sisters
2:15 - 3:30 The Kay Brothers
4:00 - 5:15 Amanda Shires
5:45 - 7:00 The New Pornographers
7:30 - 9:00 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Great Southern Bank Stage
12:15 - 1:00 The January Lanterns
1:30 - 2:30 The Daves
3:00 - 4:00 Old Salt Union
4:30 - 5:45 Del McCoury
6:15 - 7:45 Mandolin Orange

The concerts are of course just part of the fun at the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival; the food is always a big hit and for good reason. Some of the region's best BBQ outfits attend and serve up pulled pork delights in all the ways you might expect, and every year there are always new and unique BBQ treats to try. The food vendors are located in the area that separates the two stages so it's easy to grab a meal while you're on the way from one stage to the other. Food and beverage purchases will be cashless; your ticket is an RFID-enabled wristband which you can load up with funds before the festival begins, then just swipe it to make purchases. Wristbands can be topped-up with funds at the festival using a credit card.

Stephens Lake Park is huge and the festival is family friendly; that means there's plenty of room for the kids to romp. There will be craft vendors and interactive art installations to explore too. Getting to the festival is easy; free shuttles run from numerous locations in downtown Columbia.

For more information on the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival go here:

For ideas on more fun things to do in Columbia go here:

