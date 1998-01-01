Fri. Sept. 27

Missouri Lottery Stage

4:30 - 5:30 Violet & the Undercurrents

6:00 - 7:00 John Nemeth

7:30 - 8:45 Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

9:15 - 10:45 Maren Morris

Great Southern Bank Stage

5:00 - 5:45 The Lacewings

6:15 - 7:30 Patty Griffin

8:00 - 9:30 John Prine

Sat. Sept. 28

Missouri Lottery Stage

1:00 - 2:00 Kent Burnside & the Flood Brothers

2:30 - 3:30 The National Reserve

4:00 - 5:15 Black Pumas

5:45 - 7:00 The War and Treaty

7:30 - 8:45 Nick Lowe

9:15 - 10:45 Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

Great Southern Bank Stage

12:15 - 1:00 John Henry

1:30 - 2:30 The Mighty Pines

3:00 - 4:00 Doug Kershaw featuring Dave & Deke Combo

4:30 - 5:45 Dave Alvin & Jimmy Dale Gilmore

6:15 - 7:30 Alejandro Escovedo

8:00 - 9:30 The Mavericks

Sun. Sept. 29

Missouri Lottery Stage

12:45 - 1:45 The Burney Sisters

2:15 - 3:30 The Kay Brothers

4:00 - 5:15 Amanda Shires

5:45 - 7:00 The New Pornographers

7:30 - 9:00 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Great Southern Bank Stage

12:15 - 1:00 The January Lanterns

1:30 - 2:30 The Daves

3:00 - 4:00 Old Salt Union

4:30 - 5:45 Del McCoury

6:15 - 7:45 Mandolin Orange

The concerts are of course just part of the fun at the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival; the food is always a big hit and for good reason. Some of the region's best BBQ outfits attend and serve up pulled pork delights in all the ways you might expect, and every year there are always new and unique BBQ treats to try. The food vendors are located in the area that separates the two stages so it's easy to grab a meal while you're on the way from one stage to the other. Food and beverage purchases will be cashless; your ticket is an RFID-enabled wristband which you can load up with funds before the festival begins, then just swipe it to make purchases. Wristbands can be topped-up with funds at the festival using a credit card.

Stephens Lake Park is huge and the festival is family friendly; that means there's plenty of room for the kids to romp. There will be craft vendors and interactive art installations to explore too. Getting to the festival is easy; free shuttles run from numerous locations in downtown Columbia.

