News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Valentine's Day Edition

.
If you're thinking about pampering your Valentine with a stay at a nice hotel, here are some places that are offering special deals and packages for the occasion. If you can't make it for Valentine's Day this year, not to worry; all of these outstanding hotels will treat you right any time of year.

Kilkea Castle - Co. Kildare, Ireland
Have you ever sipped champagne and nibbled on chocolates next to a roaring fireplace in a 12th century historic fortress before? You'll have a chance to do just that when you book the two-night special at luxurious Kilkea Castle, which has just undergone a $35M renovation and restoration. Included in the package are accommodations for two in Castle or Carriage rooms, bubbly and chocolates upon arrival, full Irish breakfast each morning, a champagne afternoon tea experience in the Castle Drawing Room and a romantic 4-course dinner in the Castle Dining Room featuring main courses like Irish beef filet mignon Wellington and glazed Barbary duck Magret. To top it off the package also includes a round of golf for each guest, including golf cart use. Tennis, archery, skeet shooting and fishing activities can also be arranged. To book your stay or for more information go to http://www.kilkeacastle.ie/

Travel News, Tips & Trips Valentine's Day edition

Hotel Leveque - Columbus, OH
Available only on Feb. 14, the Hotel Leveque is offering a unique Valentine's Day getaway that they are calling the Radiant Romance Package. The package includes a deluxe king room, breakfast for two, complimentary valet parking and chocolates from MMELO Boutique Confectioners. But here are the biggies; Radiant Romance Package purchasers will get two tickets to Franklin Park Conservatory's Valentine's Day celebration that'll feature wine and chocolate pairings and access to the conservatory's displays of ethereal orchids, Himalayan desert and rainforest biomes and James Turrell's "Light Raiment II" architectural lighting installation. Finally, guests will experience Hotel Leveque's "celestial turndown service" which is a star-filled light show that's projected on the guest room ceiling, giving the impression that you are actually outdoors. For more information or to make a booking go here

El San Juan Hotel - Carolina, Puerto Rico
Take your Valentine to this exotic Caribbean resort hotel that's located on Isla Verde Beach, a cultural and entertainment district that's adjacent to the city of San Juan. The resort has 16 restaurants, bars and lounges and the Brava nightclub, and their beach has recently been voted "Best Urban Beach in the U.S." The special fun for Valentine's Day is the Rediscover Romance package, available now through March 3. Included is an Ocean Villa on that fantastic beach, one dinner at Caña overseen by chef Juliana Gonzales, breakfast for two each day, a rum tasting class and a bottle of champagne. U.S. citizens do not need a passport to travel to Puerto Rico. To arrange a booking and gather more information go here

Hotel Saugatuck Luxury Bed & Breakfast - Saugatuck, MI
Want to take advantage of Valentine's Day to pop the question? Look into Hotel Saugatuck's Proposal Cake package that includes a two-night stay, a custom proposal cake (French vanilla or chocolate), a bottle of sparkling cider and two glass memento flutes, breakfast in bed, in-room dessert each evening and free parking and internet. Guests need to give the hotel advance notice of at least two business days so they can get your cake ready, and for those who can't be there on Valentine's Day, Hotel Saugatuck offers the Proposal Cake package all year-round. Book your stay and find more information here

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band- Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed- Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications- Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming- Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Shoots Down Album Release Speculation- Led Zeppelin Star To Play Special One-Off Show- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Shows For Health Reasons- more

AC/DC Reportedly Finish New Album- KISS Refuse To Play With Former Member Again- Foo Fighters Injury Forces Shows To Be Postponed- Slash Summer Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Debuts New Band

Black Sabbath - 50 Years Details Revealed

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Ready To Experience Hendrix

The Eagles Announce 'Hell Freezes Over' 25th Anniversary Reissue

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

Devin Townsend Announces First Tour Leg For Empath Album

The Lemonheads Recruit Tommy Stinson For North American Tour

Robin Trower Streams New Song Ahead Of Album and Tour

Focus Release New Album

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Caught It

Ozzy Osbourne Admitted To Hospital For Flu Complications

Original Van Halen Star Didn't See Firing Coming

Mick Jagger Previews New The Rolling Stones Music

As I Lay Dying Show Canceled Following Outcry

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

Rock Reads: No Cameras Allowed: My Career as an Outlaw Rock and Roll Photographer

Rock Reads: Bruce Springsteen: An Illustrated Biography

2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 3: Southern Rock's New Generation

Glen Campbell - Sings for the King

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise Part 2: Cozumel and Lynyrd Skynyrd

The 2019 Southern Rock Cruise, Part 1: Sail Away!

Root 66: Love Canon - Cover Story: A Journey through Music's Greatest Decade

Root 66: Dan Johnson - Hemingway

Quick Flicks: High Voltage

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.