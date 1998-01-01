Valentine's Day Edition

Kilkea Castle - Co. Kildare, Ireland

Have you ever sipped champagne and nibbled on chocolates next to a roaring fireplace in a 12th century historic fortress before? You'll have a chance to do just that when you book the two-night special at luxurious Kilkea Castle, which has just undergone a $35M renovation and restoration. Included in the package are accommodations for two in Castle or Carriage rooms, bubbly and chocolates upon arrival, full Irish breakfast each morning, a champagne afternoon tea experience in the Castle Drawing Room and a romantic 4-course dinner in the Castle Dining Room featuring main courses like Irish beef filet mignon Wellington and glazed Barbary duck Magret. To top it off the package also includes a round of golf for each guest, including golf cart use. Tennis, archery, skeet shooting and fishing activities can also be arranged. To book your stay or for more information go to http://www.kilkeacastle.ie/

Hotel Leveque - Columbus, OH

Available only on Feb. 14, the Hotel Leveque is offering a unique Valentine's Day getaway that they are calling the Radiant Romance Package. The package includes a deluxe king room, breakfast for two, complimentary valet parking and chocolates from MMELO Boutique Confectioners. But here are the biggies; Radiant Romance Package purchasers will get two tickets to Franklin Park Conservatory's Valentine's Day celebration that'll feature wine and chocolate pairings and access to the conservatory's displays of ethereal orchids, Himalayan desert and rainforest biomes and James Turrell's "Light Raiment II" architectural lighting installation. Finally, guests will experience Hotel Leveque's "celestial turndown service" which is a star-filled light show that's projected on the guest room ceiling, giving the impression that you are actually outdoors. For more information or to make a booking go here

El San Juan Hotel - Carolina, Puerto Rico

Take your Valentine to this exotic Caribbean resort hotel that's located on Isla Verde Beach, a cultural and entertainment district that's adjacent to the city of San Juan. The resort has 16 restaurants, bars and lounges and the Brava nightclub, and their beach has recently been voted "Best Urban Beach in the U.S." The special fun for Valentine's Day is the Rediscover Romance package, available now through March 3. Included is an Ocean Villa on that fantastic beach, one dinner at Caña overseen by chef Juliana Gonzales, breakfast for two each day, a rum tasting class and a bottle of champagne. U.S. citizens do not need a passport to travel to Puerto Rico. To arrange a booking and gather more information go here

Hotel Saugatuck Luxury Bed & Breakfast - Saugatuck, MI

Want to take advantage of Valentine's Day to pop the question? Look into Hotel Saugatuck's Proposal Cake package that includes a two-night stay, a custom proposal cake (French vanilla or chocolate), a bottle of sparkling cider and two glass memento flutes, breakfast in bed, in-room dessert each evening and free parking and internet. Guests need to give the hotel advance notice of at least two business days so they can get your cake ready, and for those who can't be there on Valentine's Day, Hotel Saugatuck offers the Proposal Cake package all year-round. Book your stay and find more information here

