Solgaard Hex Watches

From the makers of the very cool solar-powered and anti-theft backpack, now the environmentally conscious folks at Solgaard in NYC bring you the Hex watch. Put one of these on your Valentine's wrist and you'll hex them to the extent that they're going to love you for it, but the Hex watch takes its name from the fact that it has a hexagonal face. The timepiece is housed in highest-grade stainless steel and the hex shape harnesses "gravitational logic" that allows your brain to tell time faster than with a conventionally-shaped watch. Women's styles are "The Mesh" with a stainless steel mesh strap in rose gold and "The Stone" which has a premium suede gray leather strap. Men's styles are "The Minimalist" for those who love black on black on black, and "The Conductor," for those who "make every second count." For every item Solgaard sells they commit to removing five pounds of plastic from the world's oceans. Purchase Solgaard Hex Watches on Amazon or here.

Boost Oxygen

When your Valentine gets a container of Booth Oxygen from you on Feb. 14, they may give you a quizzical look. Just look them straight in the eye and say, "Because sweetie, you take my breath away!" That ought to earn you some extra affection, and possibly more since improved stamina is one of the benefits of using Boost Oxygen, which is 95% pure aviator's breathing oxygen. Other benefits of using Boost Oxygen are improved sleep, mood elevation, greater mental acuity, immune system boost and a quicker recovery from exercise. Safe for all ages and available in pocket, medium and large sizes, Boost Oxygen comes in natural (odorless and tasteless) or peppermint, pink grapefruit and menthol-eucalyptus. Available from retailers nationwide, Amazon and directly from the company here:

"The History of the World According to Facebook"

If your Valentine has a sense of humor and a fondness for Facebook, they'll likely get a kick out of this newly-updated book by Wylie Overstreet. Overstreet pokes good-natured fun at everything from the creation of the universe ("pics from my birthday party" "Carl Sagan likes this") to current days with Donald Trump and Elon Musk threads. Lots of fun stuff in between, presented in themed chapters like "Dawn of Man," "Age of Wonderment," "Industrial Revolution," "Information Age" and "The Age of Folly." Since Overstreet is skewering history here, there are entries in the early chapters that those who didn't pay attention in high school might not "get," but that is no different from actually being on Facebook today and not understanding what someone is going on about. Overall though the book is a fast read and a real hoot that'll start conversation when read aloud, at a party or just with your Valentine. From Dey Street Books here

Grand Trunk Comfy Pillow & Blanket Combo

Here's a good choice of Valentine gift for couples who have only recently started dating. Available in a "sweetheart's bundle" that includes Grand Trunk's puffy pillow and silky soft blanket with a built-in foot pocket, this gift will definitely lead to some snuggle time. The blanket also has a mesh strap so it can easily be attached to roller travel luggage in case you want to take your Valentine away for the weekend. Speaking of which, Grand Trunk also makes other blankets and pillows for travel as well as hammocks and other outdoor gear. Check them out here