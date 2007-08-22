News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

.
Get the Blues is our look at some of the best recent blues releases from Watermelon Slim and Midnite Johnny.

Watermelon Slim - Church of the Blues
Watermelon Slim's latest release is equally split between covers of blues classics and self-penned originals, and in each case Slim's earthy vocals and slide work on his Resonator guitar are the stars. Slim tunes into the hard luck side of the blues here, and the best of his own songs include "Post-Modern Blues," which amusingly begins with the words "I'm obsolete!" and the rollicking and politically-charged "Charlottesville (Blues for My Nation)". Among the covers are takes on Allen Toussaint's "Get out of My Life Woman," a romp through Howlin' Wolf's "Smokestack Lightning" and a funky interpretation of Mississippi Fred McDowell's "Highway 61 Blues." Guest players include Bob Margolin, Joe Louis Walker, Albert Castiglia and John Nemeth.

Midnite Johnny - Long Road Home
This blues rocker kicks off Long Road Home with "Your New Occupation," a cut that has the swagger of a Bob Seger tune, while the self-penned instrumental "Lookin' Good" has both hints of Molly Hatchet-style Southern rock and a piano-pounding nod to Jerry Lee Lewis. Hammond B3 work from Steve Zoyes flavors lots of the music here, and Zoyes also co-writes standout cuts "Motels, Whiskey & Me" and the breezy "Out of Time" with Johnny. Zoyes is the sole composer of "That's All You Gonna Get," also playing piano on the cut to Johnny's stinging guitar licks. A satisfying vocalist, Johnny also takes a turn at J.J. Cale's "Crazy Mama" and blues classic "Key to the Highway."

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth- Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover- The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

Singled Out: A New Revenge's The Way

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour

Motley Crue Not In Talks For Live Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.