100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The folks at the Alabama Tourism Department have come up with a cool way to help visitors to the state find some of the best and most uniquely Alabama culinary delights no matter what part of the state your road trip takes you through. The handy pocket brochure "100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama" guides the hungry to "plates of interest" all over the state, and breaks the information down by region. The guide includes recommendations for more than 30 cities and towns in the North Region where popular destinations like Muscle Shoals and Huntsville, "Rocket City," are located. In Huntsville, follow your appetite to Connor's Steak and Seafood for a plate of shrimp and grits, Ol' Heidelberg for a taste of German Brown Farmer's Bread, and Purveyor for ahi tuna poke tacos. If you're passing through Madison, stop at Main Street Cafe to try the strawberry pretzel salad, and if you're heading to Mentone make sure to stop at Wildflower Cafe for some tomato pie. And so it goes throughout the state; in the Central Region roll into Birmingham ready for some swine pie at Post Office Pies and in the Southern Region you'll have a real blast with a dish called seafood dynamite at Vintage Year in Montgomery. Not to be outdone, there's praline dobash cake to be had at Pollman's Bakery in Mobile in the Gulf Region. Hungry road trippers can download the "100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama" brochure and a journal to keep track of meals eaten here and find information on planning a trip to Alabama here.