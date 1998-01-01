.

12 Days of the Beatles


.
You've heard of the 12 Days of Christmas, but do you know about the 12 Days of the Beatles? The 12 Days of the Beatles holiday celebration has already begun and continues through Nov. 30, 2020. So, just what is this fabulous Fab Four event? What's with all the mop top merriment? Conceived by Apple Corps. Ltd. and The Thread Shop (the merchandising arm of Sony Music Entertainment), the 12 Days of the Beatles is a time when Beatles fans can purchase unique Beatles products that celebrate the band's indelible and cultural legacy.

Some of the items that are available include Christmas items like holiday sweaters, hats, scarves and tree ornaments along with branded toys, turntables and more. Each day of the 12 Days of the Beatles promotion will focus on a particular item or collection of items; fans will need to visit the website daily to get the scoop on the day's spotlighted goodies. And promised for Black Friday (Nov. 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30) are special holiday deals on apparel. There will even be 2021 Beatles calendars available; just don't expect them to show "Eight Days a Week"!

Shop The 12 Days of the Beatles here.

