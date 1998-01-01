3000AD - The Void
The band 3000AD is from Christchurch, New Zealand. This full-length was put out by Total Metal Records, which succinctly sums up what this music sounds like. Compared to acts like Slayer and Sepultura, The Void is described as an album that "takes the listener on a journey through a bleak dystopian future." Little did the group know that this album would be released during a dystopian present, so it fits our times even more.
The group is a trio, with the drummer handling lead vocals. He also has a great stage name of Hellmore Bones, too. Although many of these tracks travel at breakneck speed, one call "The Network" actually chugs along to a rollicking groove. Therefore, these seven songs are not all shred and scream exercises. As you might expect, songs about dystopias are hardly happy little numbers. Therefore, this album is the perfect soundtrack for anybody with a particularly bad attitude. The act shows its highly developed musicality on quieter moments, such as the intro to "Who's Watching You." The Void is one strong collection of well-produced rock tracks, making in an aural utopia for hard rocking dystopians.
