.

3000AD - The Void


.
3000AD - The Void cover art

The band 3000AD is from Christchurch, New Zealand. This full-length was put out by Total Metal Records, which succinctly sums up what this music sounds like. Compared to acts like Slayer and Sepultura, The Void is described as an album that "takes the listener on a journey through a bleak dystopian future." Little did the group know that this album would be released during a dystopian present, so it fits our times even more.

The group is a trio, with the drummer handling lead vocals. He also has a great stage name of Hellmore Bones, too. Although many of these tracks travel at breakneck speed, one call "The Network" actually chugs along to a rollicking groove. Therefore, these seven songs are not all shred and scream exercises. As you might expect, songs about dystopias are hardly happy little numbers. Therefore, this album is the perfect soundtrack for anybody with a particularly bad attitude. The act shows its highly developed musicality on quieter moments, such as the intro to "Who's Watching You." The Void is one strong collection of well-produced rock tracks, making in an aural utopia for hard rocking dystopians.
Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Reviews

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball

Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video