Albert Castiglia - Wild and Free


Castiglia's fans are always anxious to see him perform live and now those who've never had the chance can enjoy the next best thing --- this 11-song set that was recorded live at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, Florida earlier this year. Incendiary guitar work is the order of the day and Castiglia rocks the house with opening cut "Let the Big Dog Eat," a joyous romp of a guitar fiesta where Albert's vocals even include a couple of "woofs." The cut is placed at the head of the album for a reason; Castiglia has been anointed as one of the hottest guitarists in the business, a big dog indeed. Castiglia's playing summons the ghost of Jimi Hendrix on "I Been up All Night," with a little Joe Walsh thrown in for good measure, while his vocals on "I Tried to Tell You" give the song a Molly Hatchet, southern rocking vibe. Castiglia slows things down a bit for the mid-tempo "Searching the Desert for the Blues" but he's raring to go for the raucous set closer, the lengthy instrumental jam "Boogie Funk" where John Lee Hooker seems to be an inspiration. Fans old and new will love this lively and impressive show of prowess from a guitar god in the making.

