Apache Rose is described as music written and produced by Ilya Novokhatskiy, featuring a variety of different musicians. Novokhatskiy grew up in the United States, so he was able to develop his love of American rock (and also the British variety) in a more firsthand manner. This song, "Tiny Love" may be about a small amount of romance. It could also be an, um, commentary on one member's member physicality. The group, after all, describes this song as both self-deprecating and fun. So, there's that.

No matter what it's all about, "Tiny Love" is a blast of roots-y rock & roll, with its artistic heart in exactly the right place.