Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament


Voices blend together in a heavenly-ish choir at the beginning of "Last Will & Testament" but soon the song starts in earnest as a bouncy pop beat, a little foreboding, gives Whitmore a chance to not-so-remorsefully mourn the death of a love relationship. Whitmore wrote most of this 10-song offering and her voice recalls Linda Ronstadt on the sedate "None of My Business;" she's more of an Emmylou Harris-style songbird on the soulful and sublime "Love Worth Remembering," another cut about love gone by. Whitmore is not afraid to paint outside the lines either; "Imaginary" is adorned with a host of sound effects that endear themselves to the song's rhythm. Last Will & Testament teeters delightfully on the edge of folkie singer/songwriter and pop and will likely find lots of fans of each genre.

