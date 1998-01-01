Box Sets: Rock (Motorhead, Uriah Heep, Iggy And The Stooges, More)

Motorhead - Ace of Spades Deluxe Box Set - (7 LP + EP + DVD)

On the occasion of 2020 being the 40th anniversary of the classic Motorhead album Ace of Spades, the record gets the deluxe box set treatment in, well, spades. First and foremost, the Ace of Spades album is included in a half-speed master version, which means the music will rattle and rock the listener more clearly than ever. Then, also included are two double live albums, previously unheard and that were recorded on the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour, a 10" EP of previously unreleased instrumental tracks from 1980, a double album packed with B-sides, outtakes and rare tracks, and a DVD compilation holding rare TV appearances from 1980-81, a live concert from 1981 and a 5.1 audio mix of the original album. But wait, there's more! Included is the 40-page "The Ace of Spades Story" with previously unpublished interviews and photos, the Ace Up Your Sleeve tour program, the "Motorhead Rock Commando" comic, and a set of dice that can be played on the game board that's on the box lid. The whole shebang comes in a "Wild West dynamite" box!

Anthony Phillips - Missing Links I-IV - (5 CD)

The Missing Links albums referred to in the title of this box set really have been missing; they were previously issued on CD but have been unavailable for many years. Now fans of the guitarist and founding member of Genesis can hear these recordings once again, now in glorious remastered form. Phillips titled these sets Missing Links because they hold material recorded outside of that which was found on his regular album releases, so fans will hear unreleased album material, music created for television shows, soundtrack compositions and other rarities. The included fifth CD, Extra Missing Links, features more than 25 rarities that are unique to this box set.

Uriah Heep - Fifty Years in Rock - (23 CD)

It'll seem like it's the magician's birthday when Uriah Heep fans receive this super deluxe, career spanning box set with enough music that it would take almost all day to hear it all. This heavy rock bonanza was personally curated by four of the band's founding or longtime members: Mick Box and Paul Newton along with Lee Kerslake and Ken Hensley who both passed away this year. Here's what the box contains: 23-CDs which basically represent the entire output of the band (all studio albums plus Live '73) with four of the 23 being discs holding personal favorites chosen by Hensley, Kerslake, Box and Newton, an LP version of the beloved The Magician's Birthday with new artwork by Roger Dean, a 64-page book featuring rarities from the band's personal archives, notations from the band, and Roger Dean "art cards" featuring graphics from The Magician's Birthday and Demons and Wizards.

Iggy and the Stooges - From KO to Chaos - (7 CD + DVD)

Culled from the archives of French label Skydog, here's one for fans of Iggy Pop's early work with the Stooges, aside from the major label titles. Included is Metallic KO, a live one from 1976 that at the time was the "last Stooges show," two other full-source shows, the rare studio and live collections We Are Not Talking about Commercial Sh*t and Wake Up, Suckers!, a DVD of unique Iggy Acoustics KO performances, a studio version of Acoustics KO, the 2003 Stooges reunion album Telluric Chaos recorded live in Japan, additional EP tracks and a 48-page booklet with detailed notes from Pop and his biographer Paul Trynka.

Bath Festival 50th Anniversary - (Various Artists) - (3 CD)

The full name of this festival was The Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music and it took place in England in June of 1969 and June of 1970. Spread across the three CDs included in the set are performances from the hot acts of the day, including a couple bands that still exist today. Among them: Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd (playing "Atom Heart Mother Suite," which at the time was unnamed), Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac, Dr. John, Hot Tuna, The Nice, Ten Years After, John Mayall, Keef Hartley, Roy Harper, Canned Heat, Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention, Steppenwolf, Johnny Winter, Pentangle, Fairport Convention, the Byrds, Country Joe McDonald, Santana, the Flock, Colosseum, It's a Beautiful Day, Donovan and Blodwyn Pig. This amazing box set, a snapshot of an era gone by, also contains replica posters and programs from both festivals as well as a photo-packed booklet with notes by Freddy Bannister.