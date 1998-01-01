.

Brainsqueezed - Scarred


.
Brainsqueezed lives up to its cool name with an eleven-song collection of progressive rock. It was created by Sébastien Laloue, who is French, but you'd never know it from the English language songs on Scarred. Laloue is the act's guitarist/keyboardist, but Audrey Karrasch and Marcello Vieira provide vocals. In addition to standard guitar, bass and drums, this album also features Alex Paclin playing harmonica and Hugo Lee on saxophone.

Stylistically, Brainsqueezed categorizes itself someplace between A Perfect Circle and Guns N' Roses, which is a fairly wide sonic spectrum. Lyrically, these songs lean decidedly to the dark side, with titles like "Judgement Day," Grave" and "Bleed for Rock 'n' Roll." One called "Razer Blade," takes on borderline epic proportions, as it builds into a powerful rock and roll ballad. With "Her Cat," though, the group is a little more lighthearted - or so it appears. Anyhow, it features a French female spoken part and some wonderful electric slide guitar.

No, Scarred is not any concept album about cats. Instead, it's a lot of skillfully played rock and roll, and it will most certainly rock you.
Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Reviews

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball

Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video