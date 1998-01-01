Here's how it works. Each show will be theatre-in-the-round style where fans will drive in and park to have a vantage point of one side of a special four-sided stage. Four giant video screens will be in place to make sure everyone has a great view. Sound will be delivered through the car's radio, and everything will be set up to comply with all of the social distancing and safety protocols as recommended by the CDC, the State of Arizona and the City of Phoenix. One ticket is good for everyone in the car, with the number of occupants not to exceed the number of seat belts in the vehicle.
Oct. 16 - Tower of Power
Oct. 17 - Third Eye Blind
Oct. 23 - Sublime with Rome
Oct. 25 - The Beach Boys
Oct. 30 - Aaron Lewis (of Staind) and Sully Erna (of Godsmack)
Nov. 11 - 311
Tickets for the Concerts in Your Car shows must be purchased online in advance. Ticket info is here.
