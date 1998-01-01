.

Daddy1 - 1 Bro Gad


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
This debut E.P. from Daddy1, a very popular Jamaican DJ and dancehall musician, has been anxiously awaited and with one listen you can hear why. The effort begins with "Rich" where Daddy1 indulges in some rapid toasting over a hypnotic melody and repeated background exclamations of "rich!" The way things are going for the young artist, Daddy1 will certainly soon know very well the pleasures and perils of being wealthy, and the very catchy "Rich" is likely to endure as an anthem for his fans. "Pretty Pon Snap" shows a different side of Daddy1 as the toasting is slowed down just a bit to fit with the song's pretty melody. "Ghetto Youth" is a radio-ready seamless melding of dancehall and hip-hop while "Live Life to the Fullest" is uplifting with a message of "it's not about perfect, it's about effort." And speaking of uplifting, Daddy1 eschews the negativity of curse words in his songs. Considering that Daddy1 is barely out of his teens, this very impressive debut is sure to be followed by much more great music.
Rating:

