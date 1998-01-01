.

David Cross & Peter Banks - Crossover


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
This album by King Crimson alum Cross and Banks, the late founding member of Yes (and the man who gave that group its name) came to fruition in an unusual way. The duo went into the studio in 2010 to fulfill a longstanding desire to record with one another, and having no songs written for the occasion, put their considerable improvisational talents to work. The music then got put on the back burner until 2018 when Cross thought it would be a nice tribute to Banks, who died in 2013, to finish the record. So Cross, violinist on the project, rounded up producer Tony Lowe and a bunch of guest players like Billy Sherwood, Pat Mastelotto, Tony Kaye, Geoff Downes and Oliver Wakeman to add their touches to what he and guitarist Banks had already recorded. The effort, all instrumental, begins with the sublime "Rock to a Hard Place," a cut featuring keyboard work from Downes and completely devoid of any rough edges that might be intimated at by its title. "Upshift" is a bit outre at its beginning as it mimics something, perhaps a space ship, kicking into high gear, before blossoming into a quiet, jazzy groove where Cross and Banks are augmented by Kaye on Hammond organ, Wakeman on additional keys, Jay Shellen on drums and Sherwood on bass. Two cuts feature only the artistry of Cross and Banks; the haunting "Missing Time" and "Crossover," similarly spectral in nature and a perfect example of how the pair really clicked with their improvisation. Ten cuts in all, Crossover will warm the hearts of prog fans in general, and especially those who are fond of King Crimson.
Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Reviews

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball

Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video