Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981


by Kevin Wierzbicki

We last heard from Don Dokken earlier this year when he released Solitary in physical form; a sedate set of acoustic numbers that had been circulating in other forms since 2008. Now fans can get back to rockin' with Dokken with this collection of songs from the band's formative years. Normally material like this has sat in the archives for a reason, but there is good stuff here. It's only appropriate, now that these songs have been dusted off, that the set open with "Step into the Light," a song of encouragement to, perhaps, a shy potential lover. The cut is not so recognizable as Dokken, but "We're Going Wrong," "Felony," "No Answer" and especially "Back in the Streets" resonate with the emphasis on guitar and Dokken's forceful vocals that fans find favor with. "Hit and Run" is a coulda-been-a-hit if polished up a bit, and "Day After Day" is a ballad that back in the day would have had audiences swaying with their lighters flickering in the darkened arena. Proving that this material was not completely unheard although unreleased, closing cut "Prisoner" is a live take. Maybe not for everyone, but ardent fans and Dokken completists will not be disappointed.
Rating:

