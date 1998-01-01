.

F8TLSTK - Above and Beyond


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
Previously known as Joe Rainbow while he was in the Boston band the Destroyed, F8TLSTK is the latest stage name from J.D. Jackson. The Destroyed were a punk band and their time was more than 40-years ago (not counting a brief reunion last decade) but some punk ethos survives to show up here as opening cut "Above and Beyond," at heart a synth cut, is swathed in heavy noise that at first seems unlistenable. But given a moment patterns in the noise emerge, F8TLSTK chants "changes" under the discord, and the song ultimately ends with the noise having dissipated. The result is that the listener, thinking "what just happened," has a desire to spin the cut again. The rest of the album is similarly full of intriguing surprise; "Lovequake" begins as a peppy synth love song but about half of the vocals are distorted metal-style, perhaps indicating the good and bad faces of a love relationship, while "Moscow" gurgles along with a dance-oriented electronica beat with F8TLSTK delivering his vocals matter-of-factly. "I'm Not Food" is Gary Numan-esque, the title cut is psycho beat about a professor who commits suicide (that's the "fatalistic" referred to here) and "Syntastic" is a cool synth groove where F8TLSTK plays it more or less straight, eschewing most of the effects that permeate much of the release. This record won't be for everyone but those who "get it" will recognize a real treat here.
Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Reviews

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball

Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video