Father's Day Gift Guide

Uber Mini Fridge XL

Like everybody, sometimes dad needs to chill out. Now he can do that with ease with the Uber Mini Fridge XL, an environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art thermo-electric device that also can be set to keep food warm. A lightweight and hip-looking appliance with an easy-carry handle for the dad on the go, the Uber Mini Fridge XL runs on regular house current or on direct current, like a car or boat battery (cords for both currents included.) The fridge can hold up to twelve beverage cans and cool dad's favorite food and drinks down to 32-degrees Fahrenheit. As for its warming capabilities, when in the heat mode the Uber Mini Fridge XL keeps foods at 150-degrees. Another good reason to give dad one of these: he'll probably let you borrow it once in a while! Available in red, matte black, white, silver and navy blue. https://www.uberappliance.com/

PoolCandy's SplashRunner 2.0 Motorized Pool Lounger

You already know your dad is the coolest dad ever; now, with PoolCandy's SplashRunner 2.0 he can show everyone at the lake or at the pool party just exactly how cool he really is. Make a big splash by giving dad this comfy pool chair that lets him motivate atop the water thanks to the Splash Runner's propellers, which of course are housed behind a protective safety grill. Dad can put his legs up and also enjoy the added comfort of a high backrest and lower back support of this luxurious wide-body float that's made of durable PVC and that can hold up to 300 pounds. Assembles in minutes with no tools required, and of course there's a cup holder! https://www.poolcandy.net/

Sawyer Insect Repellent

If dad likes to hunt, fish, camp, hike or in any way spend time in the great outdoors he has surely been bugged by insects on many occasions. Sawyer, famed for their water filtration gear, offers a variety of insect repellents, some for use on skin and gear and some for use just on gear. Sawyer's Picaridin insect repellent line is meant for use on your skin (but will not harm gear at all) and an application is effective for 14-hours against mosquitoes, ticks and more. Between them those critters can carry Zika, West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, Dengue and Lyme disease, so it's important that dad stop them before they get any ideas. This one can be purchased as a 6-fluid ounce continuous spray can, as a 3-ounce spray pump bottle (TSA compliant) or in a 7-pack of individual packets of lotion. For dad's outdoor gear, including things like patio umbrellas, Sawyer's Permethrin will keep bugs away. Can be used on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, hammocks, canopies and all sorts of gear, including clothing (not to be applied to clothing while it's being worn.) Available in 12- and 24-ounce trigger spray bottles, one application will last for six weeks or six washes. https://sawyer.com/

NoSweat Disposable Hat Liner

Here's another cool gift for the dad who likes to spend time outdoors. If dad likes to wear a baseball cap, whether he's golfing, hiking or otherwise playing outside, chances are his cap is going to get sweaty. That's where NoSweat's sweat absorbing disposable hat liners come in. The company's patented Dri-LID technology goes to work to wick sweat away from skin, keep sweat out of the eyes and reduce sweat stains. All dad has to do is peel the backing off of the hat liner and position it in his cap (or helmet, or hard hat, etc.) and the liner will permanently seal all sweat inside its core, keeping its surface dry and helping to promote healthy skin hygiene. Available in packs of 3, 6, 12 or 25. https://nosweatco.com/

The Cocktail Box Co.

When dad's out and about, whether he's in a hotel room or on a rustic trail, he may get the urge for a cocktail. That's not normally the easiest craving to fulfill when you're not near a bar, but the Cocktail Box Co. has solved that problem with their line of fit-in-your-pocket cocktail kits. Housed in a cute little metal tin about the size of a deck of cards, each cocktail kit contains everything needed to make a particular cocktail, except for the booze. So for the kit to make and Old Fashioned, that means included are small vials of Scrappy's orange, grapefruit and aromatic bitters, cane sugar cubes and even cocktail picks, leaving just bourbon, ice and water to be added. The kit makes half a dozen cocktails, and more if you replenish the sugar cubes. Champagne Cocktail, Moscow Mule and Gin & Tonic kits are also available. https://thecocktailboxco.com/

Amelia Toffee Company

Did we save the best for last? We did if dad has a sweet tooth! At Amelia Toffee Company they make their artisanal toffee in small batches inspired by an old family recipe. Part salty and part sweet, Amelia Toffee is made from gourmet chocolate and sea salt with a dusting of roasted almonds on the outside. A sweet treat that dad might like to enjoy while he's drinking coffee is Amelia Coffee Toffee, a buttery toffee brewed with rich, smooth coffee. Amelia Bourbon Toffee is made with local bourbon (the company is located on Amelia Island, Florida) and Key Lime Toffee is a tropical treat balancing between tart and sweet. Amelia makes limited edition toffees too, and black cherry and dark chocolate are the stars in their Cherry Toffee. Available in 3, 6 and 16-ounce packages, you know you're going to want some too, so make sure to get a bag or two for yourself when you order for dad. https://ameliatoffee.com/