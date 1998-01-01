.

Finland's Tuska Utopia


It's a travel show, it's a rock concert! Presented by the folks behind the Tuska Festival, the biggest metal festival in the Nordic region, Tuska Utopia is a 3-episode series of rock concerts, each of which will take place at a very scenic spot in Finland. Each show will be streamed online on a pay-per-view basis, with each episode featuring a concert by a renowned Finnish band, an interview with the performers and a tour of the location where the show takes place. While both the music and travel industries are currently suffering due to worldwide lockdowns, Tuska Utopia enables people to enjoy both activities in a new way. Shows will take place at Helsinki's Suvilahti, a disused "gas holder" that is a historic facility dating to 1910 that is now home to various cultural organizations, at a "secret stone castle" and at the ruins of the Church of St. Michael in Palkane which date to 1500.

Tickets for all three episodes are on sale now. Ticket sales end as noted. Here are the performers and the performance venue.

Nov. 13 - Turmion Katilot (Industrial metal) - Suvilahti - Ticket sales end Nov. 15.
Nov. 20 - Battle Beast (Power metal) - "Secret Stone Castle" - Ticket sales end Nov. 22.
Nov. 27 - Apocalyptica (Cello metal) - Ruins of the Church of St. Michael - Ticket sales end Nov. 29.

Each ticket will grant the purchaser a 48-hour viewing window. Tuska Utopia tickets are available here.

