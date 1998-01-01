Finland's Tuska Utopia

Tickets for all three episodes are on sale now. Ticket sales end as noted. Here are the performers and the performance venue.

Nov. 13 - Turmion Katilot (Industrial metal) - Suvilahti - Ticket sales end Nov. 15.

Nov. 20 - Battle Beast (Power metal) - "Secret Stone Castle" - Ticket sales end Nov. 22.

Nov. 27 - Apocalyptica (Cello metal) - Ruins of the Church of St. Michael - Ticket sales end Nov. 29.

Each ticket will grant the purchaser a 48-hour viewing window. Tuska Utopia tickets are available here.