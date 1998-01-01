Fun & Games Edition

Segway Ninebot eKickScooters



By now everyone knows about Segway Personal Transporters. What you may not know is that Segway also makes electric scooters, items that are on lots of folk's wish list this holiday season. Available in models for adults and for kids, the Ninebot eKickScooter ES1L is the adult model and it has a range of 12.4 miles, zips along at a top speed of 12.4 mph, has built-in front LED lights and easily folds for storage. The ES1L can carry a payload of 220 pounds and has front shock absorption. Water resistant and able to tackle an uphill grade of 7%, the scooter can be set to operate in sport mode, standard mode or speed limit mode. High-elasticity tires ensure that you won't have to worry about getting a flat. Then there's the Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 for youngsters. It comes in a choice of vibrant colors, has a top speed of 8.7 mph and can travel 6.2 miles on one charge of its high performance Lithium-ion battery. Front shock absorption, foldability and tires are as the adult model, and the ZING E8 has a safety braking system. And it is lightweight for the kiddos, weighing in at under 18 pounds. Available from Amazon and Target and directly from Segway here.

Goliath Games

The folks at Goliath Games and Pressman Toys have four new games, including new releases in their Games Adults Play series.

Escape From Iron Gate



Have you ever watched a prison break movie and thought, "Well here's how I'd do it"? With the new board game Escape from Iron Gate you get to show your opponents just how good you might be at planning a bust out. Consult the Escape Manual for all the rules of play, then try to be the first (and therefore the winner) to navigate from the cellblock to the yard, to the cafeteria, to the Warden's Office and ultimately to freedom. Players will draw "Lucky" cards, "Puzzle" cards and "Action" cards depending on a roll of the dice, and there are "Common Cards" and "Gate Cards" too. The Puzzle Cards contain a hidden message; use the enclosed decoder card to see what they say. There are ways to trade cards with other players too. Sound a little difficult? Well nobody said busting out of the joint was going to be easy! For ages 13 and up, three to eight players.

Harry Potter Reveal the Death Eaters



Players may start the game as Muggles, but as soon as they are instructed by game narrator Cornelius Fudge to draw a random tile, they'll become either a witch or wizard in Dumbledore's army or a dreaded Death Eater. This game has no board; the action takes place through hand gestures such as pointing and giving a "thumbs up." Who will Harry chose to cloak? Will Hermione turn time? Will the Death Eaters be revealed, or will they win the game? Will your life as a Muggle ever be the same? For ages 12 and up; you'll need a party of between eight and 29 people to play.

May Cause Side Effects



One of the new games in Goliath's Games Adults Play series, May Cause Side Effects may lead to uncontrollable laughter, acute foolishness and even random twerking! And since the game comes in what appears to be a giant (yeah, really big!) prescription medication container, the fun begins before you even open it ("Hey Bob, get a load of my latest prescription!") The premise is that players are participating in a new drug trial, and they'll need to draw one blue pill card and one red pill card to find out what their side effects are. Players pair off, with one member of the duo being the patient, who acts out their side effects, while their partner tries to correctly guess what is being acted out. The catch is that only 40-seconds are allowed for the guesswork, and correct guesses must be made to stay in the "drug study." For four or more players age 13 and up. Don't play while driving!

OK Boomer!



The recently-popular phrase comes to life in OK Boomer!, another of Goliath's Games Adults Play. This is a trivia game that asks players to answer generation-centric questions, and it is most enjoyable when two different age groups face off. So "Old School" will compete with "New School," answering questions about pop culture, everything from the meaning of slang words to the names of cartoon characters. Whichever team knows the most about the other side will win and be proclaimed truly "woke." With 220 cards and four types of questions on each, it will be a long time before players go through all the questions. For 2-8 players age 18 and up. Now let's see, the names of the Jonas Brothers are ...

Goliath Games and Pressman Toys can be purchased at Amazon, Target, Walmart and many other retailers.