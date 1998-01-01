.

Headcat 13 - Headcat 13


by Kevin Wierzbicki

Rockabilly fans likely remember The Head Cat, a trio that featured Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats, and rockabilly mainstay Danny B. Harvey. Now, some 14 years later, the The Head Cat family tree has a new branch. Here as Headcat 13, Harvey (vocals, guitar and keyboards) teams up with bassist Alan Davey (Hawkwind) and drummer Paul Vezelis (Frantic Flattops) to rock out on a set that's split equally between original numbers and covers. Among the originals is opening cut "Let's Go Crazy;" penned by Harvey it's an ode to having fun with one's baby, and with the song's steady beat that crazy fun begins on the dance floor. One of Davey's contributions is "Wigglin' and a Jigglin'," a harder-rocking cut where Annie Marie Lewis adds vocals on the catchy chorus, as she does on Headcat 13's cover of the Jerry Lee Lewis chestnut "Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On" (Annie Marie is Jerry Lee's niece.) The trio also covers perennial favorite "Route 66," and in a surprising but awesome choice, the Yardbird's "Psycho Daisies." Back to his "crazy" theme, Harvey serves up another self-penned cut with the rollicking "Reckless, Wild and Crazy," and for the band's tribute to Richard Berry Headcat 13 opt for a cool take on "Have Love Will Travel" as opposed to the well-worn "Louie, Louie." Headcat 13 also turn in a funky cover of "Susie Q," the Dale Hawkins tune that was popularized by Creedence Clearwater Revival. This one is guaranteed to liven up any party.
