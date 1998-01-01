The guys --- Jack Russell on vocals, Tony Montana and Robby Lochner on guitars, Dan McNay on bass and Dicki Fliszar on drums --- play an acoustic version of Once Bitten, presenting all nine cuts in the original order.
The rocking guitar frenzy of the opening cut, the lusty "Lady Redlight," is still intact here acoustically and a perfect example of how the band maintains the groove here of the album's original arrangements.
The acoustic take on "Gonna Getcha" shows the song's blues roots, while the already bluesy hit "Rock Me" is all the more so in its stripped-down version.
The original album's most sedate piece, closing cut "Save Your Love," sounds great here as the acoustic guitar notes and Russell's vocals ring crystal clear.
Great White have long been known as big fans of Led Zeppelin and here they append the non-Once Bitten track "Babe (I'm Gonna Leave You)" as a bonus.
Surprisingly satisfying, Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes is likely to be followed-up by an acoustic treatment of Twice Shy according to Russell. And that will be most welcome.
