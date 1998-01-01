Wilde begins the album with "Let's Roll," a call to a lover to get the show on the road that's set to a bluesy boogie beat where her guitar romps around in the background. "Scarlet Woman" is not unlike something Courtney Love might do while "Wind Me Up" nods to the Stooges, and fans of Joan Jett will find a familiar groove in cuts like "I Love This City" and "Tragedy," where the mid-song guitar solo is among the hottest on the record.
And while Wilde is definitely a guitar goddess (think Lita Ford) this album shows how well-rounded her talents are, presenting sexy, charming and yes dangerous vocals on 10 self-penned cuts that rock hard.
Share this article
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul
Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event
U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show
Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video
Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball
Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video