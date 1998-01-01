.

Laura Wilde - Charmed + Dangerous


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
It's been a long wait for Wilde's second album; it comes a full eight years after the release of her debut effort, Sold My Soul. Fortunately for fans, Sold My Soul was made to stand up to repeat play, and so is follow-up Charmed + Dangerous.

Wilde begins the album with "Let's Roll," a call to a lover to get the show on the road that's set to a bluesy boogie beat where her guitar romps around in the background. "Scarlet Woman" is not unlike something Courtney Love might do while "Wind Me Up" nods to the Stooges, and fans of Joan Jett will find a familiar groove in cuts like "I Love This City" and "Tragedy," where the mid-song guitar solo is among the hottest on the record.

And while Wilde is definitely a guitar goddess (think Lita Ford) this album shows how well-rounded her talents are, presenting sexy, charming and yes dangerous vocals on 10 self-penned cuts that rock hard.
Rating:

