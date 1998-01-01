Mother's Day Gift Guide

Somebody's Mother's Gourmet Dessert Sauces

Go ahead and be a little corny and tell mom that you got her these gourmet dessert sauces because she "is so sweet!" She'll love you for it, especially if she has a sweet tooth. Somebody's Mother's offers six flavors including a chocolate sauce that's based on a 100-year-old recipe and that's so good you might catch mom eating it straight from the jar. Then there's a sweet and creamy caramel sauce, a white chocolate sauce, mocha sauce, praline sauce and the super-tempting Island Sauce with white chocolate, chopped macadamia nuts, coconut and a bit of coconut rum. Imagine the yummy possibilities! Order here.

"Diana: Case Solved"

If your mom is one of the many who was affected by the tragic death of England's Princess Diana, or if she is a royal watcher or just a fan of unsolved mysteries, then she'll enjoy this book. Written by Dylan Howard (famed exposer of misdeeds by the likes of Mel Gibson and Paula Deen) and Colin McLaren, and with the subtitle "The Definitive Account that Proves What Really Happened," "Diana: Case Solved" delves into details surrounding Diana's fatal car accident that have been overlooked or under-investigated by others. Through extensive research of existing data and scouring up previously-unknown information on their own with on-the-ground work in Paris, the authors come to a conclusion that we will not give away here. We can tell you though, that Diana was sure that someone was trying to kill her, and although she was beloved by the public, had enemies in the CIA, Britain's MI6, and among international arms dealers. The book reads like a novel and will keep the reader rapt right till the end. Includes eight pages of photographs. From Skyhorse Publishing, "Diana: Case Solved" is widely available from Amazon and other booksellers.

Sneaker LAB Sneaker Wipes

When you were a kid mom undoubtedly had to clean your shoes for you many times. Here's your chance to pay her back a little with the gift of Sneaker Wipes from Sneaker LAB. Individual wipes come in small, easy to carry packages that are the same size as an individual Wet Wipe or similar. Designed to be taken anywhere, these convenient, quick and effective wipes are environmentally-friendly and safe to use on most materials including shoes made of suede, nubuck, leather and canvas. Also available for when a deeper cleaning is needed are a kit with a spritzer bottle of cleaner and a soft-bristled cleaning brush; bottles of the cleaner and sneaker protector can also be purchased separately. If you're lucky enough to be able to give your mom this gift in person, why not be a dear and clean a pair of her kicks for her yourself. Order here

reStickity reStickable Photos

Mom has lots of favorite photos and some of them may even be of you! Here's a way that she can enjoy those faves without having to pull them up on a digital device or leaf through a photo album. Have mom's most precious of photographic memories turned into reStickity reStickable photos, photos that will stick to any surface (wood, metal, glass, fabric, plastic, painted plasterboard or cinderblock walls) that can easily be removed and stuck somewhere else time and time again, and without leaving any kind of residue behind. Durable reStickity photos are available in four sizes from 4" X 4" through 12" X 18" in landscape or portrait formats. And they're as easy to order as they are to use; just upload your photos here

Revive Tumblers

Mom shouldn't have to sip her favorite beverages out of just any old glass or cup, nor should she have to worry about a hot beverage getting cold, or a cold one getting warm. These concerns will be allayed when mom uses a Revive Tumbler from Host. The unique shape and contour of Revive Tumblers make them easy to grip and hard to spill, and their stainless steel construction with a double-wall vacuum insulation will keep cold drinks cold or hot drinks hot for hours. The tumblers go with mom wherever she goes without worry of sloshing out the top; the special sliding tab on the lid ensures the beverage stays secure when being moved. The tumblers hold 10-ounces of liquid and are available in various colors including pink and maroon. Order here

Pink Papyrus Pet Accessories

And last but not least, some cool items for mamas and their fur babies! Show your love for both with gifts from the ultra-hip line of accessories from Pink Papyrus, which will show that mom and her doggie both have plenty of style. Some of your choices include collars like the "Hayden," a hand-crafted, luxury fabric fashion statement with reinforced box stitching and luxe metal hardware, adjustable to neck sizes of 11 through 16 inches. The collar can be hand washed and air dried as needed. And for that special "connection" between mama and her pup, attach the Pink Papyrus luxury fabric dog leash to the collar and head out for a walk. More than 20 leash designs are available; four-legged friends might especially like the "Mona" design, a 4' long and 1" wide leash with a breezy palm tree print. And well, while out on a walk doggies will do what doggies do, and Pink Papyrus has cute little waste bag holders so you don't have to cram your clean-up supplies in your pocket. Available in a dozen designs, these tiny purse-like containers come in fabric or organic vegan leather. Order here