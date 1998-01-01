Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster

Shadow & the Thrill - Sugarbowl
Shadow & the Thrill is the duo of Tony Cardenas-Montana of Great White fame and Brentt Arcement, augmented here only by an additional bass player and a pianist on one song each and a host of background vocalists. Tony handles the lead vocals and the record starts with "Lovesong," a boisterous rocker that recalls solo David Lee Roth. "Misery" tunes into a classic rock vibe, with hints of the blues as Cardenas-Montana plays some slide guitar and blows blues harp on the cut. "The Grind" is a pop cut flavored with funky R&B flourishes and title cut "Sugarbowl" gets really swampy as it foresees the end of a love relationship. The guys also offer a sublime take on the Gnarls Barkley hit "Crazy."
Limousine Beach - Stealin' Wine + 2
This Pittsburgh-based five piece calls their music "sizzle rock," and you get an idea of what they mean by that on this three-song EP's title track, where a three guitar attack and Who-like drumming sets the scene for sweet, layered glamrock-ish vocals that'll have listeners singing along about stealing wine. "Hear You Calling" uses the KISS canon as inspiration while "Tiny Hunter" has a retro blues rock feel to it, recalling something that Foghat might have done. Only about seven minutes of music here but that's enough to jump on this band's fan wagon; hopefully there'll be a lot more from these guys coming soon.
Vicious Rooster - "The Moon is Dancing"
Here's a new single from Argentinian rocker Juan Abella who has released music as Vicious Rooster off and on for the past few years. Acoustic guitar and harmonica give the song a forlorn, sort of Neil Young-ish feeling at its beginning, and not unlike one of Young's cuts, the song shortly takes a psychedelic turn as electric guitar kicks in, turning "The Moon is Dancing" into what could be the soundtrack to a peyote-fueled lunar vision. Good stuff from this talented singer/songwriter.
