Patsy Thompson - Fabulous Day


It's been a while since Thompson, who has released numerous albums and held down tour opening slots with the likes of Willie Nelson and Clint Black, has put out an album. It's been 12-years to be exact; Thompson spent the bulk of that time caring for her ailing mother. To add to her ordeal, Thompson's other family members compounded her misery by shirking their family responsibilities. All of this surely informs this album, but don't expect Thompson to deal out negativity here. The record is, after all, called Fabulous Day. The title cut in fact reflects on a failed relationship and the day that the person Thompson embodies in the lyrics gets over it, while "Picking You Up" is a rollicking, joyful ode to getting the evening's party started and "Dreamin'" is a quiet cut about the fanciful thoughts that come with a new love interest. Even "I Can't Be in Love with You Tonight" is upbeat, despite being about a forbidden love. "Someone to Blame," a fiddle-driven cut that, like most here, was co-written by Thompson, is also not spiteful when Thompson's character refuses to take the blame for a soured relationship. The country swing of "I Think about You" closes the effort; the cut is a Christmas song but it fits perfectly with the rest of this "enjoy anytime" set.

