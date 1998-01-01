.

Puddle of Mudd - Welcome to Galvania


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
This new Puddle of Mudd release is their first full-length since 2009's Volume 4: Songs in the Key of Love and Hate, but don't think for a second that the guys have lost their punch over the past decade. The album kicks off with the powerful thump of "You Don't Know," a song about being in a bad way and not getting any compassion from those around you, set to a swirling barrage of guitars that mimic the racing thoughts of a troubled mind. On a more upbeat note, the anthemic single "Uh Oh" is a hook-filled sure bet to get the gang singing along, and if you're uncomfortable with the numerous F-bombs in the lyrics, just play the also included clean version. More likely though, the naughty version will resonate with most listeners. "Diseased Almost" has guitar riffs that slice through the ether like an out-of-control missile, "My Kind of Crazy" is a declaration of enduring love for a particular lover who happens to be AWOL at the moment, and like the like-minded "Just Tell Me," demonstrates the band's ability to perfectly balance a harder edge with softer sentiment. However you choose to define Galvania, Puddle of Mudd conjures up a pretty cool place here.
Rating:

