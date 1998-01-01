RSC - Shadow Lady
You must love how RSC describes its music as "unapologetically old school rock/metal." If you love the old school stuff (and many of us still love those old songs), there is never any need to apologize. RSC describes itself as a St. Petersburg, Russia and Los Angeles, CA band. Obviously, there's a big difference between those two locales. However, from the sound of it, RSC likely grew up in Russia loving much of the metal music created on the iconic Sunset Strip.
Sergei Fedetov founded RSC, and these five tracks range from the hard-charging title cut, to the piano ballad "Moving On." Much like the act's musical heroes, this group knows how to switch gears, from rocking hard, to revealing a gentler side. Many times, when non-Americans create traditionally American rock music, it's obvious the music is internationally created. Not so here, though. If you didn't know better, you'd assume RSC was one of the many acts that made a name for themselves on the Sunset Strip.
This EP is the loud and proud sound of one Shadow Lady coming out from the shadows.
Share this article
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos
Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir
KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul
Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event
U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show
Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video
Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball
Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video