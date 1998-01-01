Taking place over a 24-hour period from 7:00 pm EST Nov. 21 to 7:00 pm EST Nov. 22, Ragas Live Festival 2020 will present sets by global music artists who will be performing remotely from their homes or other locations that are safe from the virus. Among those on the stellar line-up are Terry Riley, Zakir Hussain, Toumani Diabate, Brooklyn Raga Massive, Krishna Mohan Bhatt, Roopa Mahadevan and Abhik Mukherjee. Prince Nepali will be checking in from Kathmandu, Nepal, Derek Gripper will be performing from Cape Town, South Africa, Toko Telo will represent Morondava, Madagascar and many players will be presenting their music from India. Overall, artists will be checking in from 13 different cities.

Presented in conjunction with Pioneer Works, a non-profit cultural center in New York City that seeks to build community through the arts, Ragas Live Festival 2020 is free. The web address that you'll want to go to when the event goes live is here and you can go there before hand to see a complete list of performers and to pre-register for the event.