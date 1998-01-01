Landfermann also plays all these instruments on the album, although he has help on a few of these ten tracks from instrumental guests. Landfermann has been compared to saxophonist John Zorn and vocalist Diamanda Galás, two extremely disparate artists, yet he's also – in a sense – in a category all his own. Many of these songs will make you picture a kind of German cabaret singer, when they're being played.

The album's title translates to "My word in your darkness." Not being a Germain speaker, we'll need to take his word for it that it's an album of, "Introspection, self-awareness, and – ultimately – about beauty. It's experience, appreciation, and sometimes, the painful loss of it."

If you hear anything remotely like Mein Wort in Deiner Dunkelheit this year, just double check to see if you aren't actually listening to the album a second time because there isn't anything like it.