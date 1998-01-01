Road Trip Gear Edition, Part 2

Geekey Compact Multi-Tool

Oh boy would MacGyver love to have one of these! About the size and shape of a house key (although a little thicker) Geekey hangs unnoticed on your keychain, just waiting to unleash its awesome power! And you'll probably find yourself using it more than you would expect. Some of the features of the Geekey multi-tool are: file, bicycle spoke key, wire bender, wire stripper, metric and imperial closed wrench in a total of 12 sizes, one-quarter inch bit driver, imperial and metric ruler, combo screw driver with slotted, Phillips and square head, scoring tip and can opener, bottle opener, one quarter inch open wrench, protractor, and a serrated edge. Geekey can even be used as a pipe should you need to lighten things up a little. You may not save the world like MacGyver does, but if you have the solid stainless steel Geekey you can certainly save the day. https://www.getgeekey.com/

Swaggr Sustainable Socks

You would never know just by wearing them that Swaggr socks are made almost entirely of recycled plastic bottles. Amazingly comfortable, Swaggr's good-for-the-planet socks are just what the doctor ordered when it comes to pampering your feet during a road trip (or any time.) And it feels so good to know that you're helping to keep plastic out of the ocean with every purchase of Swaggr socks. Available in one size fits all Athletic Ankle Socks and Crew Socks for adults and Athletic Ankle Socks for kids (one size fits all preschool to high school), Swaggr socks can be purchased by the individual pair or in multi-packs of three, six and nine pairs. Made in the U.S.A. from American plastic, these awesome sustainable socks will indeed have you walking with swagger. https://swaggr.com/

Proven Insect Repellent

It really says a lot when the word "proven" is in a product description. In the case of Proven Insect Repellent, it's the name of the company! That means you can avoid bugs and a spoiled road trip by using Proven's products, which are available as a 14-hour lotion and a 12-hour spray, both of which come in either odorless or gentle scent varieties. Proven Insect Repellents don't contain DEET; the bug-fighting power comes from Picaridin, a CDC and WHO-recommended ingredient that is safe for all, including children and pregnant and breastfeeding women. So apply Proven Insect Repellent and say goodbye to mosquitoes and ticks for up to 14-hours and flies, gnats, chiggers and those particularly pesky no-see-ums for up to eight hours. Some of the bugs you'll banish with Proven Insect Repellent carry nasty diseases like Zika, West Nile Virus and Lyme disease. Tubes of the lotion and spritzer bottles of the spray both come in 6-ounce packages. https://swaggr.com/

SpongeBob SquarePants Games

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Well not the kids, that's for sure. Even the best-behaved children will issue the occasional "are we there yet" or get up to other boredom-induced mischief during a road trip. Now Goliath Games and Pressman Toy have brought back a couple of their classic SpongeBob SquarePants games. The long-running SpongeBob SquarePants show on Nickelodeon remains extremely popular with kids and grown-ups alike, and these two once-again available games are long time favorites too. For classic bingo fun "with a pineapple twist" there's SpongeBob SquarePants Big Roll Bingo where characters from the show replace the numbers on the bingo cards, and players roll oversize dice to mark off spots held by the likes of Patrick Star and his pals. This easy to learn game is for two to six players ages four and up. Then there's SpongeBob SquarePants Pop 'N' Race game, also featuring characters from the show, and where the idea is to be the first player to get four "movers" home. This game only uses one die and it's sealed under a bubble "popper" that "rolls" the die for the little ones when pushed, great fun for the kiddos in itself but also a way to keep the die from getting lost. For two to four players ages five and up. As SpongeBob himself might say, "Iiiii'm ready!" https://www.goliathgames.us/

Just the Cheese

Well we began this column with something to eat and we're going to end it the same way. You might have seen Just the Cheese crunchy toasted cheese snacks on Shark Tank, and since the product immediately sold out after the show you might have tasted them too! As the name indicates, Just the Cheese snacks are made from 100% natural Wisconsin cheese and nothing else. They're low carb, gluten free, and did we mention absolutely delicious? Just the Cheese toasted cheese snacks are available in flavors to please all cheese lovers; the Grilled Cheese, Jalapeno, Mild Cheddar and Aged Cheddar varieties come as bars that are about the size of a nice slice of cheese while those who prefer smaller pieces can find packages of "minis" (about the size of a penny) in Jalapeno, Grilled Cheese, White Cheddar, Garlic & Chive Cheese flavors, along with the award-winning Wisconsin Cheddar variety. These go-anywhere snacks are oven baked (that caramelizes the cheese) and require no refrigeration. Just the Cheese snacks are sure to be a hit with the whole family on your next road trip or just around the house. https://www.justthecheese.com/