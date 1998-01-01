Rock T-Shirts and more

Put a T under the tree! A T-shirt that is, from Chaser, purveyors of fine casual wear that features exceptionally cool rock ‘n' roll artwork. Like the David Bowie shirt with the "Sphinx" design, a Cheap Trick design commemorating the band's 1985 release Standing on the Edge and a the Who "Tiger" design. Styles and sizes to fit men, women and kids also portray designs featuring Blondie, Def Leppard, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Journey, the Grateful Dead, AC/DC, legendary nightclub CBGB and many others. Each piece goes through a washing and dyeing treatment that leaves the shirt with a soft and luxurious feel and a vintage look. And if rock shirts aren't your thing, Chaser also carries Star Wars and Disney designs (from Minnie Mouse to Pixar titles) for adults and kids along with loungewear, swimwear and dresses and skirts. Orders of a certain amount are eligible to be purchased on a payment plan. Find details and place orders here.

Air Candy Illuminated Inflatable LED Blochair



From the folks who make all the motorized inflatables for swimming pools, here's a new inflatable chair for indoor use (or next to or in the pool!) About the size of a beanbag chair, the Air Candy BloChair is easy to inflate with no huffing and puffing involved; just use a blow dryer and the included attachment to get the chair to its full size, which is 42-inches wide. Then the real fun begins! Use the remote control (battery included) to activate the chair light (needs three AAA batteries, not included) and you'll have a colorful light show at your fingertips. The light can be set to display a solid color like red or blue (or even white) and set to fade, strobe, or change colors on its own. And you can dim the intensity if you want to; set it for bright and strobing while playing video games or to low and mellow for a romantic vibe; there are 120 different lighting possibilities. The Blochair can hold up to 250 pounds and is 100% waterproof so use in the pool is fine, and it deflates in minutes when you want to transport it or put it away. Made of strong, extra-tough PVC that's unlikely to tear but a patch kit is included for small holes. More details here.

"THC Design: Cultivation"



Attitudes about and laws governing the possession and growing of cannabis have changed, and if you're thinking of growing some at home, here's a book that can lead you through how it's done. Put together by the folks at THC Design, the leading breeder and cultivator of premium and safe estate-grown cannabis in California, this very attractive coffee table book has 420-pages (see what they did there!?) and covers everything a grower would need to know, from the anatomy of a cannabis plant to life cycles to information on nutrients, fertilizers, environments, nurturing and maintenance. The book actually reveals the entire process that THC Design utilizes to cultivate their cannabis and is authored by THC Design cofounder Ryan Jennemann. Lavishly illustrated, the book has plenty of photos of beautiful plants too. Available from Amazon here.

California Roots "Save Live Music" Hoodies



Like so many other industries, the music business has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the situation has caused most live music events to be postponed or canceled. Now California Roots, the folks behind the California Roots Music and Arts Festival, are giving fans a way to show they care with the California Roots "Save Live Music" hoodie. The music fan on your list will appreciate a gift of one of these hoodies, available in black, maroon, navy and dark heather, all with the "Save Live Music" slogan emblazoned in bold serif type. The hoodies are unisex but T-shirts are also available in separate styles for men and women. Orders can be placed here.