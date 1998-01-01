.

Sass Jordan - Rebel Moon Blues


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
It was obvious way back when Sass Jordan first burst onto the scene with songs like "You Don't Have to Remind Me" and "Make You a Believer" that she had a voice perfectly-suited to sing the blues. Now nearly three decades on from those days Jordan delves fully into the blues with this eight-song set featuring a well-chosen set of covers along with one original cut, the driving blues-rocker "The Key" which is Sass as most fans know her. But her powerful, raspy voice sounds great on blues classics too, like JB Hutto's "Too Much Alcohol," an acoustic cut featuring Chris Caddell on Dobro where Jordan really brings Hutto's lust for liquor to vivid life, making it sound like pure joy to be a boozehound. Jordan's take on Willie Dixon's "My Babe" really swings, and the southern rock/blues jam of "One Way Out," an Elmore James-associated tale of infidelity that most fans know thanks to the song being an Allman Brothers staple, is refreshing coming from a female perspective. A take on Leon Russell's "Palace of the King" is fast and funky, and the lesser-known "Leaving Trunk" features hot solos from a couple of Jordan's sidemen including guitarist Caddell and harpoon man Steve Marriner. Sass has indicated that she'll definitely record more blues music in the future; she'll also feature as a member of the David Bowie tribute A Bowie Celebration when that tour resumes and she's also developing her own line of liquors, including Rebel Moon Whisky and Kick Ass Sass wine.
Rating:

