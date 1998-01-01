.

Savoy Brown - Ain't Done Yet


by Kevin Wierzbicki

.
Still going strong after 55-years and more than 40 albums and with founding member Kim Simmonds on board on guitar and vocals, it is right on the mark for this record to be titled Ain't Done Yet. Not only are Simmonds and the rest of the band --- Pat DeSalvo on bass and Garnet Grimm on drums --- not done yet, but they're rocking and grooving here with a passion that screams "we're just getting started!" DeSalvo and Grimm create a loping rhythm on opening cut "All Gone Wrong" while Simmonds sings ominously of life gone off the rails, punctuating his misery with concise bursts of blues guitar. Considering that the follow-up song is an account of an extended journey down the "Devil's Highway," it's maybe no surprise that things have gone wrong. Misfortune is of course a favorite subject of the blues and it permeates the first half of this effort, including in the Creedence Clearwater Revival-informed "River on the Rise" and the no-need-for-an-explanation "Borrowed Time." Things take a turn though about mid-album with the title cut as "Ain't Done Yet" is a joyous ode to keepin' on keepin' on. "Jaguar Car," equally upbeat, boogies to a John Lee Hooker-like groove, "Rocking in Louisiana" is blues rock on the bayou and "Soho Girl" is an appreciation for a woman who is clearly lots of fun but also a bit dangerous (she drives a '67 Mustang, sleeps with a gun.") While Simmonds' guitar work is evocative throughout, his ax speaks loudly on the closing number, a slow instrumental appropriately titled "Crying Guitar."
Rating:

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir- KISS Can't Continue Beyond Tour- more

Reviews

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue and Jane's Addiction Stars Guest On Gilby Clarke's New Single

Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Working On Memoir

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Puscifer Announce Special Streaming Event

U2 Launch Streaming Concert Series With 2001 Irish Homecoming Show

Zao Premiere 'Ship Of Theseus' Video

Headbangers Ball Host Riki Rachtman Returning With The Ball

Black Orchid Empire Invite Fans To 'Come In' For Live Session Video