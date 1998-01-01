Shen Yun, OVO from Cirque Du Soleil- more

Shen Yun

The words shen yun translate to mean "the beauty of heavenly beings dancing" and that's a pretty good description for this amazing presentation of Chinese dance, all-original compositions, exquisite costumes and engaging storytelling. If you've seen Shen Yun before you probably want to see it again, and you'll be treated to an all-new 2020 production with a live orchestra that'll be playing music that spans five centuries as ancient Chinese legends, folklore and fairy tales play out before you in spectacular fashion. Here are the Arizona dates:

Tucson Music Hall - Tucson

Feb. 22 - 2:00 and 7:30 pm

Feb. 23 - 1:00 pm

Orpheum Theatre - Phoenix

March 3 - 7:30 pm

March 4 - 2:00 and 7:30 pm

March 5 - 7:30 pm

March 6 - 7:30 pm

March 7 - 2:00 and 7:30 pm

March 8 - 1:00 pm

Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center - Mesa

March 12 - 2:00 pm

March 13 - 7:30 pm

March 14 - 2:00 and 7:30 pm

March 15 - 1:00 pm

Tickets.

Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Let's be honest, it's really going to bug you if you miss this wild Cirque du Soleil show that's all about insects. OVO is teeming with life as insects work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion. The bugs are portrayed by acrobats performing acts like foot juggling, tumbling, hand balancing and contortion along with feats performed with aerial straps and on slack lines. And just wait until the mysterious egg shows up! Here are the dates and times for OVO:

Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix

Feb. 20 - 7:30 pm

Feb. 21 - 4:00 and 7:30 pm

Feb. 22 - 4:00 and 7:30 pm

Feb. 23 - 1:30 and 5:00 pm

:Tickets.

Bollywood Boulevard - March 28 @ 7:30 pm - Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler

Escape to grand palaces, mustard fields and dance clubs of India as the heart-pounding beat of Bollywood comes to town. Performers will dazzle with dance, live music, colorful costumes and stunning visuals as they take the audience from Bollywood's Golden Era through to the blockbusters of today. This cultural phenomenon has captured the hearts of billions of fans around the world, and this dance down Bollywood Boulevard is guaranteed to add to that total.

Tickets: Tickets.