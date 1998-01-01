Slaughterhouse 5 Opera Set For September Premiere

"Slaughterhouse 5" Opera in Dresden, Germany

Fans of the late American author Kurt Vonnegut have a special reason to travel to Dresden, Germany this fall as the city will host the world premiere of the music theater work "Slaughterhouse 5." Set to debut Sept. 24, 2020 at Dresden's Festspielhaus Hellerau, the opera is inspired by Vonnegut's novel "Slaughterhouse 5" and features music from Russian composer Vladimir Rannew.

Dresden was horribly bombed by American and English forces during World War II and Vonnegut was there, as a Prisoner of War. Ironically, Vonnegut's time being held as a prisoner in the basements of Slaughterhouse 5, which led to his novel, was also his breakthrough work as an author. Today visitors to Dresden can take a tour that traces Vonnegut's time in the city. The Dresden Fairgrounds currently occupy the land where Slaughterhouse 5 was, and the remains of one of the basements still exists there. Tour info here.

The Festspielhaus Hellerau was built in 1911 and fell into disrepair during its occupation by Soviet troops while Dresden was in East Germany. Once the Soviets left, restoration of the building with its Bauhaus-inspiring architecture, began. Like Dresden itself, today the Festspielhaus Hellerau has returned to magnificence. There will be additional performances of "Slaughterhouse 5" at the venue after the world premiere; find dates and program information here.

For information on other fun things to do in Dresden and surrounding area visit https://www.visit-dresden.travel/