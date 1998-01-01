.
Spring 2020 Travel Products Edition
It's true we can't travel right now, but in this edition of our Travel News column we look at products you'll want to go ahead and get on hand for your next trip, whenever that may be. And all of these products can be utilized while you're staying at home too, especially something called the Party Patch!
Party Patch: Natural Hangover Defense
Let's face it, it's easy to overindulge when you're traveling. An afternoon on a sunny beach, a carefree sea cruise or a night spent dancing in the hottest club in some exotic city are just a few of the situations that might cause you to drink a little too much alcohol. Now you can prepare in advance for these situations with Party Patch, an easy to use "natural hangover defense." Alcohol consumption causes the body to lose fundamental vitamins and nutrients but Party Patch, a transdermal patch, contains specially-formulated ingredients to replenish those essential vitamins lost when consuming alcohol. Party Patch can be used prior to or during drinking; just apply it to a hairless part of the body and leave it there overnight or for at least eight hours. For beach use, just make sure to apply the patch before you go swimming (its water-resistant) and before you put on sunscreen. Party Patch is also perfect for when you're raiding your wine cellar while staying home, and of course it's okay to use one even when you're not drinking. Party Patch does not lower blood alcohol levels, and its makers remind you to always drink responsibly. More info here
PATCH Natural Wound Care
Getting a nick or cut is irritating enough, let alone if you're traveling and don't have a bandage with you. Now Australian company Nutricare brings you PATCH breathable bandages made from soft bamboo fabric and packaged in a cardboard tube that's a perfect fit for your suitcase, backpack or purse (each little cylinder has 25 bandages.) What's so special about PATCH bandages? Besides being ultra-soft, PATCH bandages are all natural, latex free, hypoallergenic and completely biodegradable. Four varieties are available; Light Bamboo, Tan Bamboo which are infused with aloe vera to speed healing of blisters and minor abrasions, Black Bamboo which are infused with activated charcoal to help heal bug bites, irritated wounds and splinter sites and Panda Bamboo for kids, a coconut oil-infused bandage with a cute little panda design the little ones will love to show off. So now it's easy to get patched up and be environmentally responsible at the same time. For more information on Patch Natural Wound Care go here.
Alio Scented Freshener Pouch
We don't need to enumerate here all the ways that items you travel with can get stinky. This can especially be a problem if you're traveling in a humid area where sweaty garments maybe don't get completely dry before you have to repack them and move on. Now help is available from Alio, who make scented freshener pouches that neutralize odors as opposed to covering them up. The pouches, about the size of the palm of your hand, are made from 100% cotton and filled with natural wood resin beads that are infused with powerful odor neutralizing ingredients. Just drop a pouch or two in your suitcase or gym bag or what have you (place them right in smelly shoes) and unpleasant odors will be replaced with fresh air and gentle fragrance. Alio Scented Freshener Pouches come in two-packs and six scent choices: Soft Blanket, Clean Shave, Garden Mint, Vanilla Cream, Fresh Citrus and Cedar & Teak, so there's one just right for guys or gals, on the road or at home. Find more info here.
