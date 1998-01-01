Stocking Stuffers Edition

Mariah Carey - The Rarities



You may have seen Mariah Carey's Christmas special recently and if you're like us, it left you hungry for more. Here's your chance not only to give the gift of Mariah, but to give the gift of a lot of her music that has not been released until now. The Rarities is a 2-CD set with the first disc being the set's namesake and holding 15 rare recordings personally chosen by Mariah. Included are cuts like "Here We Go around Again" from 1990, "Slipping Away" from 1996, "Out Here on My Own" from 2000 and "Mesmerized" from 2012. The second CD holds a concert from Japan in 1996, Live at the Tokyo Bowl. The show contains Carey's early hits like "Without You," "Always be my Baby," "Hero" and "Anytime You Need a Friend" along with her buoyant seasonal single, "All I Want for Christmas is You." An included booklet holds the song lyrics and song-by-song notes from Carey. Available everywhere.

UV Care's Pocket Sterilizer



There's never been a time more so than today that we're aware of the need to sterilize the things we touch and the items that we use throughout the day. Anybody on your holiday gift giving list would be grateful to receive one of these; the UV Care Pocket Sterilizer. As the device's name indicates, it is small and fits in your pocket but it does a big job when it comes to banishing harmful germs, bacteria, viruses, allergens and molds. Just flip the Pocket Sterilizer open and pass it over whatever you want to sterilize like your phone, keys, the TV remote (especially the one in your hotel room), toys, keyboards, toothbrush, door knobs, you name it. Proven to be 99% effective, this lightweight gadget is powered by four AAA batteries or an included mini USB cable. UV Care has other sterilizers too; find details on all of them and place your order here.

Eyetamins



It's always a good idea to do what you can to take care of your eyes. It's long been known that the blue light that issues from computer screens can be harmful to your eyes over a course of time. There's probably at least one person on your list who spends a lot of time in front of their computer screen, especially these days in the era of working from home and Zoom meetings. Dietary supplements from Eyetamins can help. The offer a Blue Blocker formula that protects from potentially harmful blue light emitted by digital screens. Just take two capsules daily to reduce eye fatigue, headaches and blurred vision associated with eye strain. Blue Blocker also promotes better sleep, focus, eyesight and performance and supports macular pigment for long term eye health. Also available from Eyetamins is Sea Berry; take two of these vegan, Omega 3, 6, 7 and 9-packed softgels a day to moisturize and hydrate mucous membranes in the eyes, skin and mouth. With over 190 bioactive ingredients packing antioxidant power that's 70 times stronger than Vitamin C, Sea Berry softgels stimulate, hydrate, moisturize and nourish every cell in the body. Sounds like you should get some of these for yourself too! Purchase here.

Hydralyte



Here's a gift for that someone on your list who is always on the go. Hydralyte is an easy way to stay hydrated while also taking in immune system boosting ingredients. Every packet of Hydralyte, a fizzing dietary supplement that you add to seven ounces of water, contains seven key electrolytes, 1000 mg of Vitamin C and 300 mg of concentrated European Black Elderberry juice which is a proven immune system boosting superfruit. Hydralyte is vegan, contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners, and is non-GMO and gluten and dairy free. Great for travelers but also good for post workout, headache sufferers and those who might be coming down with a cold or the flu. But no special occasion is needed to enjoy this supplement and reap its benefits. Also available in orange, lemonade, and as a ready to drink solution. Order yours here.