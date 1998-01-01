Taste of the South Edition

ATL Food Tour Box



Until you can explore the culinary delights of Atlanta in person, Unexpected Atlanta Tours & Stories is giving you a way to enjoy good Atlanta-made eats via the ATL Food Tour Box, delivered right to your front door. The ATL Food Tour Box contains six Panbury's double crust pies (you have eight kinds to choose from), Just Add Honey's Georgia Peaches blended tea with sachet, a one pound bag of Logan Turnpike Mill cornmeal, three Miss D's 1.5 ounce pralines, one bucket of Miss D's triple popcorn and a pastry brush. Plus you get an exclusive link to one hour of chef videos and history videos, including an interactive recipe demo. And for when you're able to get to Atlanta, two gift certificates from Atlanta History Tours "King Historic District Tour" gift certificates, an Atlanta Movie Tours "Best of Atlanta" gift certificate and an ATL-Cruzers "Peachtree Trolley Tour" gift certificate. The gift certificates never expire, and shipping is free nationwide. Your purchase of an ATL Food Tour Box supports five local small businesses including several female minority-owned businesses, and a portion of the proceeds from each sale go to Giving Kitchen. Order here. For more information to help plan your visit to Atlanta go here.

Birmingham's Aunt Macgruder's Pigeon-Toed Pineapple Muffins

Birmingham, Alabama has a rich and diverse culinary scene and no one would blame you if you spent every minute of your time in the city, known as The Dinner Table of the South, either having a great meal or planning for your next one. And the travel stoppage doesn't mean you can't have a taste of things to come while you're at home, and what a taste it is! Here's a treasured Alabama recipe for a sure-fire winner, Aunt Magruder's Pigeon-Toed Pineapple Muffins! Put on your apron and gather these ingredients: 2 cups sifted flour, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 egg well-beaten, 1 cup crushed pineapple (undrained), 2/3 cup milk, 1 1/2 teaspoons grated orange rind and 2 tablespoons cooking oil. Then here's how to make the muffins: Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Combine egg, crushed pineapple, milk, orange rind and oil, then add gradually to dry ingredients, stirring only until dry ingredients are moistened. Fill muffin cups 2/3 full and bake at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. That should tide you over sweetly until you can visit Birmingham in person! Plan your visit to Birmingham, Alabama here.

Louisiana Northshore - Food Fun on Facebook!

It's no secret that they do food right in Louisiana. And an area of the state that is particularly proud of their culinary scene is the Louisiana Northshore, St. Tammany Parish. Like most of the nation, all of the great restaurants in Louisiana Northshore are serving only via curbside pick-up right now, but in advance of your next trip to the region you can drool over some of what you'll be able to have when you get there in person; just go to the area's Facebook page. Eventually you'll be able to eat up a storm at places you'll see featured there, like Phil's Marina Cafe where they have gator bites and fried crawfish salad, Lola's Restaurant for fried chicken and trimmings, Hambones for Cajun enchiladas, Yum Yums Cafe for comfort food like meatloaf and mashed potatoes, and Sticks BBQ for some Tex-Mex BBQ. Have a note pad ready and you might want to tie on a bib before you head here. More information about Louisiana Northshore and St. Tammany Parish go here.